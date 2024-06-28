When Michael Jordan Gave Honest Opinion on Latrell Sprewell Punching PJ Carlisemo; DETAILS

Coaches in the NBA occasionally push players past their comfort zones, which can result in tense situations. But Latrell Sprewell went too far in December 1997 with an action that very few could have imagined.

In front of the entire team, the four-time All-Star not only choked and made threats to kill coach PJ Carlesimo, but he also struck him in the face. The NBA circuits were rocked by this violent outburst. Even Michael Jordan, who had his own problems with PJ, was shocked by Sprewell's overreaction to annoyance.

What did Michael Jordan say?

Regarding the incident, MJ concurred that Latrell's actions should have resulted in dire consequences.

Jordan said, "I can't fathom the idea of choking a coach by no means, no matter what he says... you gotta walk away. I have a conversation with a higher being, a higher position person in that organization, to voice my opinions about this coach, but the problem is that he acted, and he has to pay a penalty for that."

What was the incident?

The Golden State Warriors had two poor seasons in the late 1990s: they finished with 36-46 in 1995–96 and 30-52 in 1996–97. As the 1997–98 season got underway, there was a lot of internal conflict and a strong desire to boost morale. So, the team's lone All-Star lost it when coach Carlesimo chastised him for his drab passing. The 6'5" shooting guard charged the PJ, strangled him, and made death threats.

Latrell withdrew to take a shower in the locker room after teammates intervened. Some thought he would settle down and think about what he had just done, but Spree never even considered any of that.

Upon coming back, he struck Carlesimo in the face instead. The Dubs terminated Sprewell's contract for the remainder of the session following this incident. Moreover, Golden State traded him to the New York Knicks when he was cleared to play following his one-year suspension.

