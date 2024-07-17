When Michael Jordan Got Honest About Dennis Rodman in 1995; DETAILS Inside

When Michael Jordan returned in 1995, he knew that his teammates had to play a part in securing victories. To get as much help as possible, he even supported bringing the contentious Dennis Rodman to the Chicago Bulls.

Rodman was well-known for his defensive and rebounding skills, but his peculiar antics made him stand out. These included painting his fingernails and frequently dying his hair. He also experienced occasional lapses in focus during games—something Chicago did not need.

Jordan was hardly bothered by Rodman's strange behavior and antics. Although there were more worthwhile considerations, Rodman's character wasn't one of them.

What did Jordan say?

Jordan said, “I don't try to evaluate what Dennis Rodman is all about. Why does he change his hair color or paint his nails? As players, that shouldn't be important to us.”

However, Rodman's accomplishment as a winner was significant to His Airness. Rodman joined the Bulls after winning two NBA titles with the Detroit Pistons (1989–1990).

He further added, "Dennis understands winning. He has been with championship teams. With him coming to Chicago, knowing what we are, and our commitment to success, I don't think he's here to break that down and be a negative factor.”

Dennis Rodman was tough to manage

Knowing that Rodman would ultimately help the Bulls, Jordan recognized the unique energy and scrappiness he brought to the team. Jordan and the Bulls would come to respect the two-time Defensive Player of the Year, especially for his hustle in the paint.

Jordan continued to believe in Dennis even though he was still involved in scandals both on and off the court. Despite his flaws, the third overall pick in the 1984 Draft understood that it would be difficult to find a player who could replace what Rodman brought to the team.

Jordan said, “You can't find another player on the basketball court that works just as hard as Dennis Rodman. He gives 110 percent, dives for loose balls even if he can't get them—that's Dennis Rodman.”

Jordan never got tired of Rodman

Jordan and Rodman would stay teammates for three years and help the Bulls win three straight championships. Distractions existed, but until 1998, Michael and the group could handle them all. Rodman and Jordan terrified the NBA with their overall gameplay and His Airness showed a lot of trust in Rodman in every situation to make him feel at home.

