When Michael Jordan Got Insecure and Yelled at Stephen A Smith for Praising 20-Year-Old LeBron James

Michael Jordan's famous competitiveness was the secret to his success. But there's more to that motivation than just a need to preserve his legacy. This side of Jordan's character was highlighted in an interview with ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith in 2005 during the NBA All-Star Game in Denver.

This specific incident highlights Jordan's unwavering desire to hold onto his status as the greatest basketball player of all time. It also emphasizes the impact that a young LeBron James had at the time on the basketball world, despite the fact that the future NBA superstar had not yet reached the heights of fame that were expected of him.

Also Read: Michael Jordan's Rival Isiah Thomas Believes LeBron James is the Undisputed NBA GOAT

Stephen A. Smith’s surprising encounter

Stephen A. Smith walks through Denver's streets at the start of the story, which takes place during All-Star Weekend. For Smith, who was engrossed in the thrill of the yearly basketball festival, it was just another ordinary day. He had no idea that his stroll would become one of his career's most memorable experiences.

Smith was startled when a long black vehicle appeared next to him out of nowhere. The vehicle decelerated as though it were ready to start a physical altercation. Smith later said that his heart raced and that at first he thought he would be the target of some sinister occurrence. But when the window slid down, Smith saw the well-known face of Charles Oakley, a close friend of Michael Jordan and former NBA enforcer. Oakley gave Smith a smile, which briefly reduced the tenseness.

Advertisement

Just as Smith began to relax, the car window rolled down further to reveal none other than Michael Jordan himself. What came next, though unexpected, was a classic Jordan move. The legendary Chicago Bulls guard leaned out, pointed his finger at Smith, and sternly said: “Don’t you ever say something like that again.”

The remarks Jordan was referring to? LeBron James was described by Smith as potentially the best 20-year-old athlete he has ever seen in a previous statement. Jordan was clearly offended by being compared to a player as young as LeBron, despite the fact that Smith had given him a lot of praise both prior to and following this episode.

With his voice dripping in seriousness and a competitive edge, Jordan delivered the punchline: “Six rings, Stephen A. Can he get one, please?”

Also Read: When Michael Jordan’s Daughter Had to Google Him After Being Told He Was Famous: ‘You Haven’t Met My Father, How Do You Know This?’

Advertisement

Jordan’s competitive edge and protecting his legacy

This quick yet passionate conversation offers a fascinating look into Jordan's mental state. Even though Jordan had won six NBA titles, five MVP awards, and a plethora of other honors, the mention of LeBron James, who had only played two seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers at that point, would have fired up Jordan's competitive spirit.

This particular incident with Smith highlights Jordan's desire to control his legacy. When a young player's potential brilliance was brought up, Jordan reacted defensively, indicating that even as a retired player, he still felt the need to prove his superiority.

Jordan's answer did more than just justify his history; it maintained his place as the greatest. Jordan lived for the top and was a fiercely competitive individual who carried that drive off the court. He believed that even though LeBron was gifted, he hadn't achieved enough to be compared on an equal footing with him. Jordan responded by stating that he believed a person's identity was determined by their accomplishments and that LeBron would not be able to match him in terms of rings until he did.

Advertisement

Also Read: When Michael Jordan Revealed Why He Didn’t Want Remodeled NBA MVP Trophy to Resemble Him

LeBron James’ rising star

LeBron James was still in his early NBA career at the time of this incident, but his promise was obvious to all. LeBron was selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers as a first-round pick in 2003, right out of high school, and he immediately rose to the top of the league's playing prospects. He was a once-in-a-generation prospect because of his size, skill set, and basketball IQ, and many already predicted that he would go on to become one of the best players in NBA history.



Smith’s comment about LeBron being the best 20-year-old player he had ever seen was far from controversial. After all, LeBron had already put up impressive numbers and demonstrated a maturity on the court that was rare for someone his age.



Jordan's intense competitiveness was evident throughout his career. He had a reputation for using any perceived slight as motivation, whether it came from a coach's statement, an opponent player's statement, or even anything from the media. This trait persisted in Smith even after his playing career ended, as seen by the Smith incident.

Advertisement

Also Read: Isiah Thomas Calls Out Michael Jordan and Bulls for Mistreatment of Former GM Jerry Krause