When Michael Jordan helped Charles Barkley make 10 times more money than what Nike offered him

Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan aren't on talking terms. Everyone knows that. However, despite the fact, Charles Barkley recently revealed how Michael Jordan helped him become a millionaire, through the Nike Deal. But how did Michael Jordan do that? With just ONE piece of advice! Keep reading to know what advice Michael Jordan shared, in Charles Barkley's own words.

Michael Jordan's ONE piece of advice that helped Charles Barkley make MILLIONS

In 1984, Nike was an outcoming brand, with not much success achieved in the market. During the same year, Charles Barkley was picked up by the Philadelphia 76ers, and Michael Jordan was selected by the Chicago Bulls. Nike had an eye on both these players and targeted them to become their brand endorsers. Charles Barkley was once called in one of the episodes of 'The Steam Room' podcast, released by ‘NBA on TNT’ on April 9, 2023.

During that episode, Charles Barkley revealed how Michael Jordan gave him advice when Nike approached them with the deal's paper. Charles said, "He says 'Hey man, why you need all that money?' I was like 'Dude, what are you talking about?' He says 'I was looking at your contract, you making about three million dollars, tell Nike you want a million, and you want the rest in stock options.' I said I will run it by my guys"

Charles Barkley also revealed how Michael's advice helped him make so much money. Adding to the last statement, Charles said "This dude is the greatest basketball player of all time - let's do it. I actually made probably 10 times the amount of money. And I'm still with Nike to this day." Since then, Michael Jordan has gone ahead, becoming a BILLIONAIRE. And as for Barkley, Jordan's advice made him a MILLIONAIRE as well.

Also Read: Michael Jordan made 260 million from Nike alone THIS year out of his USD 3 billion wort