When Michael Jordan lured his Chicago Bulls teammates to easy bet and bribed his way to win

Michael Jordan's passion for gambling traces back to his high school years. His betting sprees often involved teammates and college coaches during practice sessions, and by the time he graced the NBA, his colossal income comfortably sustained his penchant for gambling.

Jordan once swindled the Chicago Bulls' security guard by leveraging the team's jumbotron cartoon races. The arena video team tipped him off, enabling him to consistently predict the correct winner, and eventually defrauded the guard of $4,100.

However, that's not all. Another of Jordan's notorious betting exploits involved his teammates. Back when NBA teams hadn't recognized the refreshing advantage of charter flights, while the Bulls were awaiting their luggage in Portland, Jordan provocatively slapped a hundred on the conveyor belt, quipping ‘I bet you my bags come out first'.”

Despite these shenanigans, Jordan always insisted that his zeal for gambling was just a simple pastime, and he was not hooked on it. He rebuffed any accusations related to his betting habits, adamantly maintaining that he did not bet on NBA games during his career.

Michael Jordan's first Eastern Conference Rivals: The Milwaukee Bucks

Before Jordan joined, the Chicago Bulls, a young and fairly unversed team, were grappling with numerous challenges, and his trials were far from over.

The Bucks triumphed over the Bulls in their 3-1 first-round matchup of the 1985 Eastern Conference, marking Jordan's first encounter with playoff basketball. Despite Jordan's impressive personal performance- as he was the 1982 NCAA Champion, the series was dominated by Sidney Moncrief and his team. Jordan managed an average of nearly 29 points per game in the four matches, but lacked adequate support, making the series an easy win for the Bucks.

In his interview with Cigar Aficionado, Jordan candidly revealed: "Early on, it was Milwaukee. We were unable to defeat Milwaukee. They were barely 45 minutes to an hour away from Chicago. They were a strong team that kept defeating us, including in the playoffs. Eventually, we reached a point where we began to win against them."

However, this was merely the first instance of the Bulls' struggle in the playoffs with Jordan. It would take another three years, until 1988, for them to progress beyond the first round of the playoffs.

