When Michael Jordan messaged Stephen A. Smith at 5:54 A.M. to disagree with Stephen Curry's Goat PG claim

There was a time when NBA legend Michael Jordan sent a 146-word long message to Stephen A. Smith at 5:54 in the morning, disagreeing with one of Smith’s statements that he said on a show. The 146-word long message became a topic of conversation on the internet, as it involved another NBA star, Stephen Curry. But what did Stephen A. Smith say that led Michael Jordan to send him an early-morning text? Let's find out!

The backstory of Michael Jordan's 5:54 AM message to Stephen A. Smith

The series starts with Stephen Curry's appearance on the Gil's Arena podcast by Gilbert Arenas, which went live on August 21, 2023. In the podcast, Stephen Curry was asked whether or not he's the greatest point guard of the NBA, to ever exist. Stephen Curry paused for a while and after a few seconds passed, he said "Yes''. The next day, Stephen A. Smith agreed upon the same thing during the First Take show on ESPN. Stephen A. Smith agreed that Stephen Curry is indeed the greatest point guard, even better than Magic Johnson.

Stephen A. Smith's statement reached NBA legend Michael Jordan, especially the better-than-Magic-Johnson statement. Michael Jordan, on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, sent a 146-word long message to Smith, at around 5:54 in the morning. Jordan's message was polite yet seemed forcefully rebuttal, as he favored Magic Johnson over Stephen Curry, who is a better point guard. Not only that, Michael Jordan also asked Stephen A. Smith to read that message out aloud. During the next live episode of First Take on ESPN, Smith did exactly that.

Michael Jordan's 146-word long message to Stephen A. Smith

During the next live episode of First Take on ESPN, Stephen A. Smith revealed the details of Michael Jordan's 5:54 AM text. Michael Jordan said, “Good morning, sir. Although the greatest of anything is always a debate, I beg to differ on the greatest point guard of all time, with what you said. Magic Johnson is easily the best point guard of all time. Steph Curry is very close but not in front of the Magic. You must define point guard to really have a serious debate."

The NBA legend further added, "Steph Curry is by far the best shooter of all time. Yes, his movement has created many shots for his teammates. He's a career 43% 3-point shooter. But Magic Johnson invented the triple-double. Not invented, but makes it more noticeable in terms of the impact on the game. It's a point guard stat, to be honest."

Concluding the message, Michael Jordan said, “Magic was the best. We can go on, but I don’t want to take up too much of your time. I know you get the point. By the way, Magic has five NBA championships.”

For the unversed, Michael Jordan played during Johnson's prime and Jordan defeated him in the NBA finals in 1991. Hence, it's just interesting to see how Michael Jordan took Magic Johnson's side, even though they played against each other.

