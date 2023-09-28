When Michael Jordan narrowly escaped clash with WWE Hall of Famer

Michael Jordan, a basketball legend, found himself embroiled in controversy when he inadvertently poked fun at a WWE Hall of Famer. He quickly extended an apology to prevent the situation from escalating.

Michael Jordan is an iconic figure in the realm of the NBA. In 1999, he was hailed by ESPN as the greatest North American athlete of the 20th century, ranking second only to Babe Ruth on the Associated Press's list of athletes of the century. On the other hand, Mark Henry, a WWE Hall of Famer and former Olympian, is another luminary in his own right. Not only has Mark Henry excelled in professional wrestling, but he also proudly represented the United States in weightlifting during the 1992 and 1996 Olympic Games.

During the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta Mark Henry Was Representing The United States He was friends with many people on the basketball team and NBA superstars like Charles Barkley, David Robinson, and Karl Malone. At that time Michael Jordan was playing for The Chicago Bulls Who had just won their fourth Title. Micheal Jordon was not in the Olympics Team but occasionally used to hang out with other players.

Talking about this altercation Mark Henry in his interview

Henry said in an interview with VladTV in 2020 "I got to meet the great Michael Jordan, The way the story goes is, Michael asked, ‘Who are you?’ because I didn’t fit in. I was in an environment where it was all basketball players, and he was like, ‘Who is this big guy?’”

Mark Henry said he not only felt disrespected Why Michael Jordan asked Him this but his way of asking sounded very arrogant and disrespectful towards him.

“I understand that, but my mother used to say, ‘Be careful what you say, but even be more careful of how you say it.’ And the way that he said it to me was very disrespectful, I thought. And I checked him about it, and he apologized,” Henry said. “Hell, he invited me to his birthday party at the All-Star game. And I went to his birthday party and, you know, said, ‘Happy birthday and thanks for the invite,’ and had a good time.”

Michael Jordan is 6.6 feet and almost 100kg But felt Not To Mess with the World's strongest man Mark Henry. Later became friends with him and also invited him to his birthday party.

Also Read: Jimmy Butler makes shocking tampering allegations against Milwaukee Bucks following Damian Lillard trade!