When Michael Jordan Revealed About the Dunk That Gave Him ‘Chills’; DETAILS Inside

Throughout his glorious 15-year NBA career, Michael Jordan achieved numerous remarkable on-court achievements. He carried out every action with remarkable ease as though it were a routine move. He was equally adept at making crucial shots that won games, inspiring his team to victory on his own, and captivating crowds with his incredible athleticism. But the five-time MVP had "chills" whenever he remembered one of the plays he executed on the court.

Before taking home the titles in the Slam Dunk Contests 1987 and 1988, Jordan was already well-known as one of the league's most dynamic dunkers. To put it plainly, he was among the most fearless dunkers, attacking the rim without hesitation. Thus, early in the 1986–87 season, MJ talked extensively about his dunking ability.

Jordan said, "Sometimes I think about how high I get up. I was really up against New York in our first game. On my last dunk, I think I was close to eye level with the rim. Sometimes, you just hit your wrists on the rim, but this time, it was my elbows and everything. I almost over-dunked the whole rim."

Speaking of dunking, in that same Sports Illustrated interview, Mike shared a memory of one of his most well-known dunks. This specific accomplishment happened in the second game of his professional career against the Milwaukee Bucks during his rookie campaign. The six-time MVP of the Finals stressed how that dunk's image still made him smile.

"I wish I could show you a film of a dunk I had in Milwaukee," Jordan added. "It's in slow motion, and it looks like I'm taking off - like somebody put wings on me. I get chills when I see it."

Michael Jeffrey Jordan made an impression on himself at least once with the various things he could do on the court. Mike still had chills from that rookie season dunk, but his favorite moment was when he surprised Knicks legend Patrick Ewing. Intending to drive to the basket, the 6'6" shooting guard received the ball on the left side of the court.

Charles Oakley and John Starks double-teamed him right away, but Jordan tricked them with a hesitant dribble. A massive dunk on an unprepared Patrick Ewing was the outcome. Mike performed a lot of dunks during his career, but a select few stood out as particularly impressive, and this was one of them.

