Michael Jordan's legendary Chicago Bulls of the 1990s versus LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers teams! This is a hypothetical matchup that sparks debate among hardcore NBA fans.

The Bulls won six championships in eight years (1991-1993, 1996-1998) with Jordan at the helm alongside Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, and Phil Jackson as coach. Especially, the Bulls were known for their stifling defense, led by Jordan and Pippen. They could shut down opposing teams' offenses. On the other hand, LeBron James is a physical force. He can score, rebound, and pass at an elite level.

FYI, the NBA games have evolved since the 90s, with a faster pace and more three-point shooting.

Michael Jordan is known for his confidence. When asked about a hypothetical matchup between his Chicago Bulls dynasty and LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers, Jordan spoke about the classic debate topic in a 2015 Q&A session.

"This is the ESPN question," he said , referring to the media's love for pitting greats from different eras against each other. When directly asked about a one-on-one prime MJ vs. LeBron, he confidently stated, "If I was in my prime, could I beat LeBron in a one-on-one game? No question. And he's going to say no question."

The 2015 Q&A session took place at the 20th annual Michael Jordan Flight School in Santa Barbara, California.

Interestingly, Jordan didn't shy away from a team comparison either. Responding to Shaquille O'Neal's claim that the Lakers' all-time greats could crush the Bulls, Jordan countered that his "five all-time greatest Bulls would've killed" the Lakers' best.

Chicago Bulls veteran Michael Jordan Praised Lakers’ LeBon James

Last year, history was made in the NBA as LeBron James surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the league's all-time leading scorer. LeBron James achieved this milestone on February 12, 2023, with a fadeaway jump shot against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Michael Jordan, often considered the GOAT also came forward to praise James. A statement was released on his behalf congratulating LeBron, addressing his "hard work, longevity, and great skill."

Executive Producer at TMZ Sports, Michael J. Babcock posted the statement on MJ's behalf.