When Michael Jordan Revealed Reason Why Winning 1996 NBA Finals Was Most Precious for Him

Dennis Rodman, a rebounding specialist, strengthened the Chicago Bulls during the 1995–96 season. The group dominated the league and finished the regular season with a 72–10 record, the best in the history of the NBA. The Golden State Warriors of 2015–16 broke that record after 20 years.

Michael Jordan discussed his motivation before the 1996 NBA playoffs, even though he had already achieved the highest level in the league. Before the playoffs, he had already won three championships, been named to the All-Star Game in his ten full seasons of play, and won three MVP awards in the Finals and the league.

The Chicago legend knew that after accomplishing what many others were unable to during their careers, he could only surpass his own extraordinarily high standard.

"Each time I step on the basketball court, I have a motivation either to prove something to myself or to prove something to you or to the other team," Jordan told SLAM Magazine. "I don't like to lose. This team doesn't like to lose. That's motivation within itself. It's a definite and a don't. Either way, you don't want to lose, and that's the motivation."

Even though reaching the highest level of success might make it seem impossible to remain motivated, the 33-year-old continued to face new difficulties. He didn't always feel like the best player in the game. It was an honest gesture, not one of modesty or humility. Game by game, Jordan led the team until they achieved history.

They carried over their regular-season success into the playoffs, and because of one man's exceptional ability, they only lost once in the first three series. No. 23 averaged 32.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists on a 57.6 true shooting percentage while routing the Miami Heat, New York Knicks, and Orlando Magic to get to the NBA Finals.

The Bulls' fourth championship in six seasons was the crowning achievement of that incredible campaign. The Seattle Supersonics, who were trailing 3-0 in the series, mounted a fierce challenge to Chicago, but Chicago prevailed. The Bulls demonstrated the qualities that made them champions in Game 6. They had the wisdom and skill of Jordan, the first player to win the MVP award in the Finals four times. Along with Rodman's unwavering work ethic, the Bulls won 4-2, securing the championship.

There will be more discussions about how this Bulls team would perform against legendary previous and current champions. Being the first to win a title since the untimely death of his father, James Jordan, who supported him throughout his early career, meant much more to Jordan than just adding another ring to his collection.

