When Michael Jordan Revealed Why He Didn’t Want Remodeled NBA MVP Trophy to Resemble Him

Michael Jordan's impact on the NBA is legendary and extends far beyond his playing years. Given that Jordan is one of the the Greatest of all time basketball players (GOAT), the NBA's decision to update its MVP trophy illustrates his impact. Jordan made the surprise request that the modified trophy should not resemble him, which is appropriate given his inherent humility. Instead of emphasizing his own legacy, he envisioned a design that would highlight each recipient's unique achievements.

Because of Jordan's unmatched contributions to the game, the MVP trophy is now named after him. With his scoring ability, defensive supremacy, and fierce rivalry, Jordan demolished the NBA games. In addition, he established a greatest standard that still motivates players today. However, when the trophy was being made, Jordan's focus shifted from his own accomplishments to the significance of the prize itself.

A new trophy for a new era

Mark Smith, a designer with Jordan Brand who collaborated on the trophy’s redesign, shared insights into Jordan’s vision. “Michael was adamant that the trophy should not look like him,” Smith revealed in an interview. “He wanted it to be about the player receiving the award, not about him.” This perspective is both surprising and enlightening, given Jordan’s status as an icon in the sport.

Jordan's plea stemmed from his deep appreciation of the significance of winning the MVP trophy. Smith stated that Jordan thought the trophy's design ought to represent the player's hard work and personal journey. "The Michael Jordan Most Valuable Player award is what it is called," he declared. That is the acknowledgment. It doesn't matter how the trophy looks—what matters are the player's accomplishments," Smith recalled.

Crafting a trophy of inspiration

Making a prize worthy to Jordan's expectations was a major undertaking. Smith and his team were tasked with creating an award that epitomized achievement without openly referencing Jordan. The solution was to focus on a subject that would interest each and every MVP recipient.

“The concept we settled on was to depict a human form reaching upward,” Smith said. “It’s not about representing Michael Jordan but about symbolizing the quest for greatness and the personal achievement that each MVP represents.” This design choice was intended to emphasize the journey of the award winner rather than the legacy of Jordan.

The final Michael Jordan Trophy design shows a human reaching upward, representing the drive and dedication required to take home the MVP trophy. This representation aligns with Jordan's belief that the trophy should act as a source of inspiration for future winners. By highlighting the concept of reaching one's potential, the trophy becomes a celebration of perseverance and personal development.

Michael Jordan’s humble approach to greatness

Jordan's choice on the trophy's design brings attention to a lesser-known facet of his personality: his humility. Jordan has constantly stressed the value of motivating people, even in the face of his many honors and the world's acknowledgement of his greatness. This humility and his wish to see others succeed are reflected in his request for the MVP award design.

The absence of Jordan’s likeness on the trophy serves as a reminder that greatness is not about living in the shadow of legends but about forging one’s path and achieving personal goals. Jordan’s focus was on ensuring that each MVP winner could view the trophy as a reflection of their own success rather than a monument to his own achievements.

The MVP award, which celebrates individual achievement and recognizes brilliance, is effectively represented by the Trophy. Jordan's concept for the trophy serves as a powerful reminder that the dedication and practice that lead to success in the NBA are just as important as an individual's accomplishments.

Michael Jordan’s involvement in the redesign of the NBA MVP trophy is a testament to his deep understanding of what true inspiration means. By requesting that the trophy not bear his likeness, Jordan ensured that it would serve as a symbol of the recipient’s own journey and hard work.

Jordan's belief in the significance of personal greatness is ideally aligned with the trophy's design, which embodies a global theme of desire and achievement. By making this gesture, Jordan has once again shown that his legacy is about encouraging people to realize their own potential in addition to his own greatness.

