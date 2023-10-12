When Michael Jordan skipped meeting with President Bush to gamble and play golf with drug dealer

Not long after their first championship in 1991, the Chicago Bulls made a visit to the White House. However, Jordan was noticeably absent during the visit to the then-president, George H.W. Bush.

Despite claims that he had a prearranged family vacation, Jordan was, in reality, partaking in golf and gambling alongside the later convicted drug dealer, James 'Slim' Bouler. The federal authorities eventually confiscated a check for $57,000 from the basketball star handed to Bouler, which Jordan initially insisted was a loan.

As events unfolded, Jordan admitted in the courtroom that the money was due to a lost bet on a game of golf with Bouler.

Jordan, as quoted by the New York Times, stated, "It was not presented as a loan at all,” He elaborated that his initial response to the media was made out of a desire to prevent embarrassment and discomfort, as well as to avoid highlighting his connections to gambling.

Golf, Gambling, and Michael Jordan: The high-stakes obsession

Jordan embarked on an exciting journey of gambling during his golf games with buddies, including the affluent business tycoon and avid gambler, Richard Esquinas. Encouraged by Esquinas, Jordan's bets began to grow in size. Prior to the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, according to Roland Lazenby's "Michael Jordan: The Life," Jordan's intense desire to outdo his competitors prompted him to wager an astounding $1,252,000 against golf partner Richard Esquinas.

Addicted to the thrill of victory, Jordan would often place bets on a wide range of activities from golf and card games to predicting sporting event results. Esquinas, on the other hand, had no qualms about accepting Jordan's money and even proposed bets on a double-or-nothing basis.

While deeply engrossed in their mutual passion for golf, the friendly rivalry between Jordan and Esquinas started to intensify. What began with a simple loss of $98,000 by Esquinas to Jordan soon gave way to a succession of double-or-nothing bets leaving Jordan with a jaw-dropping debt of $1.25 million.

Troubles related to Jordan's gambling habit continued to haunt him throughout his professional trajectory. Though he eventually sought professional aid to overcome his addiction, the repercussions were irreversible. Not only did Jordan's gambling issue lead to a huge financial setback, but it also significantly tarnished his public image.

