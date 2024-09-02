When Michael Jordan Threatened to Leave Bulls if They Traded Scottie Pippen After 1996 NBA Finals Win: ‘He’s like a little brother’

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen's relationship has experienced many ups and downs over the years. The tension between the two men has been undeniable. After the 1996 NBA Finals, Jordan made it clear he wouldn’t play without Pippen by his side.

The Bulls considered pairing Jordan with standout forward Shawn Kemp, but after the team’s 1996 championship win, Jordan stated that if Pippen left, he would too. Speaking to the media, Jordan emphasized this point.

"He’s not going nowhere," he said. "He’s one of the reasons I came back. If he leaves, I’m leaving again. As much as I admire Shawn Kemp’s ability, I’m so happy that they didn’t make that trade. A lot of people doubted Scottie Pippen for a long time, and you know, he’s become like a little brother to me.

Jordan and Pippen went on to secure their second three-peat, while Kemp stayed in Seattle. After the 1996-97 season, Kemp joined the Cleveland Cavaliers, where he performed well before experiencing a decline during the 1998-99 lockout season.

Although Kemp attempted a comeback for the 2005-06 season, he ultimately never played in the NBA again.

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen led the Chicago Bulls to six NBA championships during the 1990s. Here's a breakdown of their victories:

- In 1990-1991, the Bulls won their first championship by defeating the Los Angeles Lakers.

- In 1991-1992, they claimed back-to-back titles by overcoming the Portland Trail Blazers.

- In 1992-1993, the Bulls completed a three-peat by defeating the Phoenix Suns.

- In 1995-1996, after Jordan returned from retirement, they secured their fourth title by beating the Seattle SuperSonics.

- In 1996-1997, the Bulls won their fifth championship by defeating the Utah Jazz.

- In 1997-1998, they clinched their sixth title, again overcoming the Utah Jazz, achieving a second three-peat.

Jordan and Pippen's partnership was instrumental in establishing the Bulls as an NBA powerhouse, making them one of the most successful duos in sports history.

However, their friendship deteriorated due to disagreements over Jordan's documentary "The Last Dance." Pippen was unhappy with how the documentary portrayed him and the rest of the Bulls team, believing it overly glorified Jordan. He accused Jordan of having too much control over the final version of the documentary.

Despite Jordan's attempt to apologize to Pippen after the release of "The Last Dance," their relationship remains strained, with both continuing to criticize each other publicly. The ongoing tension between their families suggests that reconciliation is unlikely, and their once-strong bond now appears to be permanently broken.

