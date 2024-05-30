Who can forget the 1989 "The Shot Game" between the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers?

It happened in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. The game was a best-of-five series. Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls were favored to win. However, the Cleveland Cavaliers, led by Craig Ehlo, rolled the series to Game 5.

Reportedly, the Cleveland Cavaliers were strategizing on double-teaming Michael Jordan. This might have frustrated the Bulls legend in the face of a tough defense. Next, MJ told Ehlo, "Listen, man, I'm hitting everything."

Indeed, Michael Jordan went all guns blazing. He hit 69 points. MJ scored career-high points, and the NBA Hall of Famer cracked an individual playoff record that still stands in 2024.

The Chicago Bulls called a timeout when the score was 98 with a few seconds left. Craig Ehlo and Larry Nance were given the responsibility to stop him.

And the finish was legendary! As soon as the Bulls inbounded the ball, MJ moved left and rose for a jump shot over Ehlo. As the ball left Jordan's hands, the buzzer sounded. Like a movie script, the shot went in, and the Bulls went on to win against the Cavaliers 101-100.

Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls were stopped by the 'Bad Boys' from lifting the 1989 NBA Championship

After facing a difficult series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Chicago Bulls continued their playoff run in 1989. Next, Michael Jordan's team defeated the Milwaukee Bucks and the New York Knicks.

Nevertheless, the Chicago Bulls were defeated by the Detroit Pistons, aka the 'Bad Boys.' The Pistons went on to win the series 4-2.

The Chicago Bulls winning era started after Head Coach Phil Jackson joined the team in 1989. He played a crucial role in leading the Bulls to their first NBA championship in 1991. Not only did he guide Chicago to their first NBA title, but he successfully pulled off a three-peat, twice. The first three-peat was in the years 1991, 1992, and 1993. And, the second three-peat happened in 1996-1998.

What is Craig Ehlo doing now?

Craig Ehlo retired from the NBA in 1997. After bidding farewell to the league, he worked as an assistant coach at Eastern Washington University.

Additionally, Ehlo worked as an analyst for Gonzaga Men's Basketball and his alma mater, Washington State. Currently, he organizes coaching sessions at Nike camps.