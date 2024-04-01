Michael Jordan famously turned down a massive sum of money for a short commitment. The NBA legend's former agent, David Falk, revealed this in a 2020 interview on WFAN's Boomer and Gio. Falk exposed that he presented Jordan with a deal worth $100 million three years prior (around 2017). The requirement? Just a two-hour appearance to announce the deal itself.

"I brought him a deal three years ago for $100 million. All he had to do was, other than giving his name and likeness, make one two-hour appearance to announce the deal and he turned it down," David Falk said.

Well, the exact reason why Jordan rejected the offer remains unknown. David Falk didn't disclose the specifics of the deal, and Jordan hasn't commented publicly on it.

What Could be the Possible Reasons Behind Michael Jordan Refusing to Accept $100 Million for a Two-Hour Appearance?

Maybe Michael Jordan was picky about the brand or product being associated with. He might have felt it wouldn't align well with his image. Jordan already has lucrative deals with Nike and other major brands. Perhaps this new offer didn't add enough value. Also, there's a chance the timing of the appearance simply didn't fit into Jordan's schedule.

Michael Jordan’s Playing Days in NBA: Overview

Michael Jordan displayed a natural knack for basketball from a young age. He honed his skills throughout high school. However, he was cut from his varsity team due to his height. Later, Jordan joined the University of North Carolina and became a key player for their championship team in his freshman year (1982). Despite his college success, Jordan was drafted third overall by the Chicago Bulls in 1984 and went on to earn Rookie of the Year honors. He earned numerous All-Star selections and MVP awards during his NBA career. MJ also won three consecutive NBA championships from 1991 to 1993.

In 1993, Jordan's father was tragically murdered. Deeply affected, Jordan made a shocking decision to retire from the NBA and pursue a short-lived career in minor league baseball.

Nevertheless, in 1995, Jordan made a return to the NBA. He once again led the Bulls to three more NBA championships (1996, 1997, 1998). Also, the 1995-96 Bulls hold the record for most wins in a regular season (72).

Jordan retired again in 1998 and this time, he was focusing on his business ventures and ownership stake in the Washington Wizards. Once again, he made a brief comeback as a player for the Wizards from 2001 to 2003 but couldn't recapture his peak performance.