When Michael Jordan was offered USD 15 million to fight Evander Holyfield or Michael Moorer for heavyweight title

Michael Jordan, after playing for the Chicago Bulls for nine seasons, retired before the 1993-94 season was underway. Considered as the NBA's greatest, he was mulling over pursuing a baseball career. Besides, he was presented with various options, including boxing. According to sources, Dan Duva, a boxing promoter, presented an offer of USD 15 million with a heavyweight title to the illustrious Chicago Bulls player. The deal was a match against the victor of Evander Holyfield versus Michael Moorer.

Duva confirmed the seriousness of the proposal by stating, "This offer is not a gag. We are earnest. It seems like Mr. Jordan relishes the challenge of proving he's the best, regardless of the sport. I would like to extend Michael the utmost individual sports challenge, an opportunity to vie for the heavyweight championship of the world".

However, Jordan declined the proposition and responded by saying, “I wouldn’t fight those guys if I had a gun in my hand.” Both Moorer and Holyfield were amongst the finest heavyweight boxers of the time. Therefore, a boxing debut against either of them would have been an immense challenge for the Chicago Bulls superstar.

Michael Jordan makes history as the first pro athlete to join Forbes 400 list

NBA megastar Michael Jordan, renowned for his record-breaking achievements and championship wins, has just set another milestone, albeit off the court this time. At the age of 60, Jordan has emerged as the premier athlete to secure a spot in the Forbes 400, boasting a net worth of USD 3 billion, per Forbes.

Indicative of his triumphs beyond the court, the Hall of Famer has held the billionaire status since 2014. With the recent USD 3 billion sale deal of the Charlotte Hornets, Jordan has found his way into the list of America's richest. Jordan shares the USD 1 billion net worth milestone with only two other professional athletes: Tiger Woods and LeBron James.

Despite gathering fame and wealth during his 15-year tenure in the NBA, the bulk of Jordan's fortune springs from his ventures outside the court. According to Forbes, Jordan has earned a substantial USD 2.4 billion pre-tax from partnership deals with brands like McDonald's, Gatorade, and Nike. Recently, his royalty paycheck from Nike alone accounted for USD 260 million.

