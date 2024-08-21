When Michael Jordan’s Daughter Had to Google Him After Being Told He Was Famous: ‘You Haven’t Met My Father, How Do You Know This?’

The hilarious way Jasmine Jordan, the daughter of basketball legend Michael Jordan, discovered her father was among the world's most well-known players, was made public. Jasmine claims she didn't originally understand her dad's worldwide renown, even though she grew up with the man regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time. In reality, she was forced to search Google for solutions.



In an interview, Jasmine, now 30, shared how her childhood was surprisingly normal, thanks to her parents' efforts to shield her and her older brother, Jeffrey, from the public spotlight. "I had kids and teachers and stuff at school telling me, 'It's incredible your father is who he is.' And I'm thinking, 'You all haven’t met my father to my knowledge; how do you know this?'" Jasmine recalled with a laugh.

Jasmine admitted that her curiosity led her to Google her father’s name to understand why so many people seemed in awe of him. "I Googled him," she said, "and I found a lot, clearly!"



Jasmine's father, who is renowned for his famous career with the Chicago Bulls and his competitive personality, accepted her finding with grace. He laughed at her when she challenged him about it, saying, "Hey, there's no way to really tell you anything like that."



Also Read: Michael Jordan's Rival Isiah Thomas Believes LeBron James is the Undisputed NBA GOAT

Growing Up with Michael Jordan

Jasmine and Jeffrey Jordan, two of Michael Jordan's children, have previously discussed their upbringing and how their father tried to maintain a regular home life in spite of his enormous fame. "Between him and my mom, they made sure that we felt like he was normal as can be and we grew up very normal, and for that I'm grateful," Jasmine stated.



Jeffrey Jordan, a basketball player for the University of Illinois and the University of Central Florida, thought about what it was like to grow up in a family with a leader who was so competitive. In an earlier interview, Jeffrey said, "He was competitive and tough." "We always felt like the competitive atmosphere shaped us in a way that was for the better and got us prepared for what we were gonna face in the real world."



Despite the turbulent world of fame surrounding Michael Jordan, Jasmine and Jeffrey expressed gratitude for their parents' ability to raise them with a sense of normalcy, even if their father had a significant influence on them.



Also Read: Kevin Hart Reveals Michael Jordan Hasn’t Spoken With Him in Years for THIS Reason

Advertisement

A different perspective through the Last Dance

The 2020 documentary The Last Dance, which followed Michael Jordan's final season with the Chicago Bulls in 1997–98, has helped both Jasmine and Jeffrey Jordan, now adults, appreciate their father's legacy on a deeper level. According to Jeffrey, the show gave him and his brothers a new perspective on their father that went beyond just the man who returned home from work each day.



"Observing him from a new perspective has been incredible," Jeffrey remarked. "We got to see him when he came home and he was done with work—but being able to see him in his element, in his atmosphere with the team and see all the ups and downs of that season has been a treat to watch."

The show let viewers better comprehend the pressures and difficulties that Michael Jordan encountered throughout his illustrious career and provided insight into the psyche of one of the most competitive sportsmen in history.



Also Read: Michael Jordan Once Admitted That He Comes Second to THIS Player: ‘I’m Number 2, He’s 1’

Advertisement

A Legacy Beyond Basketball

Beyond his six NBA titles and numerous other honors, Michael Jordan is remembered for having helped Jasmine and Jeffrey accept their own paths while remaining involved in the sports world. After completing her studies in sports management at Syracuse University, Jasmine began working for her father's NBA team, the Charlotte Hornets. In the meantime, Jeffrey was a co-founder of Jordan Avakian Group, a Chicago-based consulting firm.



Even though their father has accomplished enormous things, Jasmine and Jeffrey still value the lessons he taught them—not just as a basketball player but also as a dad who tried to make their childhood as typical as possible.

Also Read: ‘He Was Better Than All of Us’: When Larry Bird Gave Michael Jordan the Best GOAT Endorsement of All Time