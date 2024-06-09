When Mike Tyson Addressed the Long-Standing Rumors About Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Involvement in Tupac Shakur's Death

Trigger Warning: This Article mentions death

What really happened to Tupac Shakur? Did Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs have any role in his death? Mike Tyson once shared his thoughts on the matter. Tyson, a close friend of Tupac and a long-time acquaintance of Diddy offered a unique perspective.

Known for his blunt honesty, Tyson discussed these rumors on the PBD Podcast. He reflected on his relationships with both Tupac and Diddy. How did Tyson's insights challenge the popular theories? What was Diddy like before he became famous?

Tyson remembers a different Diddy

Mike Tyson set the record straight during his interview on the PBD Podcast. When asked about Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ alleged involvement in Tupac Shakur’s death, Tyson was clear and direct.

"I knew him before he was Diddy and for a long time," Tyson said. He reminisced their early days, explaining, "When I first became champ, I knew him. I remember he used to have crates when he was at my after-parties and stuff."

To provide some context, Tupac Shakur was tragically killed in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas in 1996. The incident happened during the height of the East Coast-West Coast hip-hop rivalry, and many theories emerged about who was responsible. Over the years, some have speculated about Diddy’s involvement, but Tyson’s account offers a different view.

Tyson described Diddy, also known as "suga diddy," as an "awesome guy." He noted that Diddy, along with Damon Dash and others, wasn’t well-known when they started. "I was like the first street guy that really got on… I’m the first of all of our generation of that kind of that crew, you know. The street houses that really blew up like that," Tyson explained.

When Patrick Bet-David, the podcast host, pressed further, Tyson stood firm. He stressed that Diddy’s reputation as a feared figure in the industry was largely exaggerated. "I just know him for a long time," Tyson reiterated, dismissing the idea that Diddy had any involvement in Tupac’s death.

Tyson's insights reveal a different side of Diddy, focusing on their personal history and early days in the industry. This candid discussion challenges the longstanding rumors and provides a fresh perspective on a dark chapter in hip-hop history.

So, what do you think about Tyson's revelations? Do they change your perspective on Diddy and the events surrounding Tupac’s tragic death?