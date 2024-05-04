When Nate Diaz Insulted The Rock's Shoes At Jorge Masvidal Fight

Former UFC contender Nate Diaz expressed his disdain for WWE Superstar The Rock in his fight against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244. The Stockton native called out the Actor for his alleged support toward his opponent.

Diaz also abhorred The Rock’s footwear partnership with the UFC. The fighter went on to insult the partnership and the actor for the endorsement.

When Nate Diaz Insulted The Rock’s Shoes At UFC 244

Nate Diaz was scheduled to face Jorge Masvidal for the BMF title at UFC 244. In partnership with WWE icon The Rock, the organization released footwear that fighters were obligated to don throughout the event.

However, Nate Diaz was not a fan of the deal. In a deleted interview, the American fighter is seen interrupting the host to insult the shoes. The Stockton native went on to take it off his feet to prove a point.

“These shoes f****** suck. Look at these shoes. They made me put this s*** on,” said Nate Diaz. Judging by these comments, the fighter was clearly not a fan of The Rock.

“N**** he’s on their side. F*** him,” said Nate Diaz. Due to Johnson’s Miami origins, the WWE wrestler supported his fellow Floridian Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244. The actor was also invited to wrap the BMF belt around the winner’s waist.

Nate Diaz Exits Press Conference For Upcoming Jorge Masvidal Fight

Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz’s unfinished business is set to continue at their upcoming boxing fight. Due to a disappointing doctor’s stoppage loss for the Stockton fighter, Diaz is set to face Gamebred in the ring and avenge his loss.

During the press tour, a frustrated Nate Diaz walked out of the conference. The American fighter called it quits during the final stop at Los Angeles, where fans cheered for him.

“I’m done with all that s***. I’m cool off all those f****** talking s***,” said Nate Diaz. The fighter expressed that he never wanted to do press tours with Jorge Masvidal for their upcoming bout.

“F*** this n**** and f*** his team, bro,” said Diaz as he slammed the microphone against the table. The Stockton fighter proceeded to walk off the venue leaving Jorge Masvidal alone. Gamebred was witnessed to be puzzled due to the sudden bail from his opponent.

Although both fighters are not stepping into the octagon, Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal settle their previous scores in their eagerly-awaited boxing fight.