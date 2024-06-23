When Nate Diaz Stunned The Crowd After Defeating Conor McGregor At UFC 196

The UFC witnessed one of their most unexpected moments at UFC 196. Nate Diaz defeated Conor McGregor via submission in the second round. This shocked the MMA community as The Notorious seemed unstoppable by that point.

Nate Diaz is a Black Belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. The Stockton native possesses several victories under his belt via submission. During his fight against Conor McGregor at UFC 196, the American contender made the Irishman tap in the second round.

When Nate Diaz defeated Conor McGregor at UFC 196

Up until 5th March 2016, Conor McGregor was an undefeated contender in the UFC. His stunning knockout victories against Dustin Poirier and Chad Mendes were considered career highlights for The Notorious.

After he won the featherweight title fight against Jose Aldo, McGregor was scheduled to fight Rafael Dos Anjos. However, due to an injury, the Brazilian contender withdrew from the fight. Then, Nate Diaz stepped in to fight The Notorious on an eleven-day notice.

Going into this fight, Diaz was a massive underdog. The hot-blooded rivalry shared by the contenders made the fight even more exciting. The welterweight duo were hostile toward each other as they continued to hurl insults during several run-ins.

Although the beginning of the fight went according to fans’ predictions, Nate Diaz managed to weather the storm. After surviving Conor McGregor’s lethal strikes, the Stockton native pulled the impossible.

Advertisement

The American contender stunned McGregor in the second round. After the Irishman attempted a takedown, Nate Diaz managed to display dominance in that exchange. The Stockton Slugger emerged victorious via a brutal submission.

This was Conor McGregor’s first loss in the UFC. After showing pure dominance prior to this fight, the Irishman was unable to beat the Stockton native. However, The Notorious managed to redeem himself as he won against Nate Diaz via a majority decision in their second bout.

Also read: Was Conor McGregor’s Pinky Toe Injury Enough to Pull Out From the Fight? Find Out

Conor McGregor slams Chael Sonnen after rehab accusations

Conor McGregor recently withdrew from UFC 303. The Irishman revealed he suffered a toe injury that prompted the abrupt cancellation of the fight. However, former UFC contender, Chael Sonnen, had his reasons why the Irishman pulled out.

On his show Good Guy Bad Guy, Chael Sonnen alluded to Conor McGregor being in a rehabilitation center for substance abuse. He then went on to make sneaky remarks concerning the Irishman’s Proper Twelve Whiskey company.

Advertisement

Although he never mentioned Conor McGregor by name, Sonnen dropped hints with the ‘Proper’ puns. This clip immediately went viral on X(formerly Twitter). However, these are only allegations and do not have known facts to back the theory up with.

Upon witnessing the show, Conor McGregor decided to clapback. “Chael shut your pie hole, h**. You tap from ground and pound,” tweeted The Notorious. Seems like the allegations of Sonnen had struck a nerve in the Irishman.

Sonnen further responded to these insults on his YouTube channel. Claiming the allegations were just ‘compliments,’ The American Gangster dropped a hilarious video on the situation.