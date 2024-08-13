When NFL Scout Gil Brandt Shared How Aaron Rodgers fell in the 2005 NFL Draft

In the world of professional football, few stories are as captivating as unexpected draft day twists.

As we approach another thrilling NFL season, let's take a nostalgic journey back to the 2005 NFL Draft, where one of the league's greatest quarterbacks, Aaron Rodgers, experienced a surprising fall from grace, at least for a few hours.

How Aaron Rodgers Made It to the 2005 NFL Draft?

On April 23, 2005, the football world watched in amazement as Aaron Rodgers, projected to be a top pick, slipped further and further down the draft board.

Gil Brandt, a veteran NFL scout and talent evaluator who played a crucial role in building the Dallas Cowboys dynasty, recently shared his insider's perspective on this unforgettable moment in NFL history, before he passed away last year in September.

Brandt, known for his keen eye for talent and extensive network within the league, had a front-row seat to the drama that unfolded at the Javits Center in New York City.

As he recounted the events, it became clear that Rodgers' slide was a perfect storm of circumstances, team needs, and behind-the-scenes decisions.

According to Brandt, the chain of events leading to Rodgers' fall began with the San Francisco 49ers' decision to select Alex Smith with the first overall pick.

Advertisement

This choice set off a domino effect that would ultimately benefit the Green Bay Packers.

The Miami Dolphins, holding the second pick, were a wildcard in the equation. New head coach Nick Saban, fresh from the college ranks, was an unknown quantity in NFL draft circles.

Brandt, who had a long-standing relationship with Saban, provided unique insights into the coach's thought process:

"Although he never told me directly, I believe he wanted a quarterback in the draft, and in his final evaluation, it was Smith and Smith only," Brandt revealed. "It seemed he liked Rodgers, but he loved Smith."

Brandt shed light on the questions surrounding Rodgers that may have contributed to his slide.

His unconventional path to Division I football, the high-ball grip taught by his college coach, Jeff Tedford and the mixed NFL success of previous Tedford-coached quarterbacks

These factors, combined with the lack of a rookie wage scale and the high value placed on running backs at the time, created a perfect storm for Rodgers' unexpected draft-day experience.

Advertisement

Brandt recalled a private dinner with Rodgers the night before the draft. He candidly shared his prediction with the young quarterback:

"Look," Brandt began. "The Packers say they are going to take you with the 24th pick. I know this must come as a great disappointment, and I would understand if you decided to not show up."

Rodgers, displaying the poise and determination that would later define his NFL career, responded:

"Mr. Brandt, my parents will be here in the morning and they want to attend. And besides, I want to be here. It was my choice and I will honor my acceptance."

A Long Wait for Aaron Rogers

As the draft unfolded, Brandt watched with a mix of anticipation and concern. He vividly described the scene in the green room:

"It was as uncomfortable as I ever felt for anyone. And I felt guilty that I had played a role in putting Rodgers through the torture and humiliation of waiting for more than four hours, with national TV cameras focused in on every facial grimace, and with the cleaning crew having cleared every other table but his, before his name was called."

Advertisement

Looking back, Brandt reflected on the unexpected benefits of Rodgers' draft day ordeal:

"We all know how this one turned out. The Packers took him at No. 24, and now, Rodgers is re-writing NFL history. It was difficult for all of us, especially Rodgers and his family, to witness at the time, but from a humbling and motivational standpoint, it probably was the best thing that could have happened to him."

Brandt recalled the prophetic words of then-NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue to Rodgers: "Good things come to those who wait."

As we reflect on this pivotal moment in NFL draft history, it's clear that Aaron Rodgers' journey from draft day disappointment to NFL superstardom is a testament to his resilience and talent.

Gil Brandt's personal anecdote not only provides a fascinating glimpse into the workings of the NFL draft but also serves as a reminder that sometimes, the most challenging moments can lead to the greatest triumphs.

Rodgers' story continues to inspire football fans and aspiring athletes alike, proving that draft position is just the beginning of an NFL career, not the defining factor.