When Novak Djokovic Said He Was Inspired by Tom Brady’s Longevity

Tom Brady is an inspiration to many, and tennis ace Novak Djokovic is one of those to have taken inspiration from the seven-time Super Bowl Champion. The 24-time Grand Slam winner once revealed how the former quarterback's longevity motivated him to play longer.

Djokovic recently became the oldest player to reach the men's singles gold medal match, where he defeated Carlos Alvaraz, the youngest gold medal match finalist. Back in 2023, the Serbian said, as per Retired, “Tom Brady is a great example of a champion in his sport and someone that has had such a great career and longevity.”

The tennis star further said, “He has put a lot of hours and a lot of time into self-care, into recovery, into making sure that in a way every aspect of his body and mind is covered so that he can have a long-lasting, successful career.”

Novak also said that he knew Brady “personally” and has taken a lot of lessons from him which gave him hope of continuing to win paths even when he is in his 40s. “Hopefully I can have a career that goes up to 40 or maybe even beyond—let's see.”

Brady is known for his longevity. The five-time Super Bowl MVP announced his retirement last year after winning seven Lombardi trophies and many more accomplishments, which would take many days to write about.

The Hall of Famer spent his 23 long seasons with the National Football League (NFL), among which 20 were with the New England Patriots. Brady, who turned 47 on August 3, is known for his fitness, strict diet, and winning mindset even after his retirement.

Meanwhile, Brady is also known for his love for other sports. He was recently spotted at the tennis golden match final between the Serbian star and the Spanish sensation. The former American football player saw Novak beat Alcaraz in straight sets with a score of 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2) in Paris.

Brady took over his Instagram to update his fans about his whereabouts. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback captioned his story, “Let's Go Paris 2024,” as he tagged Alcaraz and Djokovic.

Djokovic finally won his first golden slam, which he had dreamt of for years. The multiple Grand Slam winner finally inscribed his name in the list of tennis icons like Rafael Nadal, Steffi Graf, Andrew Agassi, and Serena Williams who have achieved the golden slam (Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, US Open, and gold medal).

Novak’s 2021 season was something he might never forget when he was vying for a calendar golden slam, when a player wins all four grand slams in addition to a gold medal in the same year. Only one player has done it so far, Steffi Graff in 1988.

The player was defeated by Alexander Zverev in the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympics and his bid for the golden slam was over. He was attempting to become the first man to win all four Grand Slam tournaments and Olympic gold in the same year.

Djokovic was coming off winning the Australian Open, the French Open, and Wimbledon and needed to win at the Japanese capital and the US Open; however, the German tennis star didn't allow this to happen.

The 37-year-old then lost to Daniel Medvedev of Russia in the final of the IS Open in straight sets after taking his Olympics revenge with Zverev in the semifinals of the last Grand Slam of the year.

