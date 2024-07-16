When Odell Beckham Jr. Was Banned From LSU for 2 Years After Handing Players Cash for Winning National Championship

Odell Beckham Jr.'s exuberant celebration with LSU players after the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship has had significant repercussions for both the former Tigers star and the program.

This incident, where Beckham handed out cash to players, has led to his ban from LSU facilities for two years. This sanction was part of LSU's broader self-imposed penalties in response to NCAA violations involving booster payments.

The context of Beckham's ban is outlined by Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger and Pat Forde. After LSU's 42-25 victory over Clemson, capping off a perfect 15-0 season, Beckham was seen on the field distributing wads of cash to players. Initially, this act was considered a potential violation of NCAA rules.

Which prohibits boosters from giving financial assistance to student-athletes or their associates. LSU's athletic department confirmed the money was real, thus triggering an investigation and subsequent penalties.

According to Brooks Kubena of The Advocate, documents from NCAA Vice President of enforcement Jonathan Duncan indicated that Beckham handed out approximately $2,000. To mitigate further sanctions from the NCAA, LSU imposed its own penalties.

Which included Beckham's two-year ban, a reduction of eight scholarships over two years, and limits on recruiting visits, evaluations, and communications. These measures were part of the university's strategy to demonstrate compliance and responsibility.

The self-imposed sanctions stemmed not only from Beckham's actions but also from a broader investigation that uncovered illicit payments by a booster to the father of former LSU offensive tackle Vadal Alexander.

The booster, John Paul Funes, embezzled over half a million dollars from Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge, with $180,000 directed to Alexander's father for a "no-show job" from 2012 to 2017. This egregious violation highlighted the need for LSU to take decisive action to avoid harsher penalties from the NCAA.

Additionally, LSU self-imposed restrictions on head coach Ed Orgeron for impermissible contact with a recruit in January 2019. These collective sanctions illustrate the lengths to which the university went to address the infractions and restore compliance with NCAA regulations.

Despite the sanctions, Beckham's legacy at LSU remains significant. During his tenure from 2011 to 2013, Beckham was a standout player, earning first-team All-SEC honors as a junior in 2013 with 1,152 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on 59 receptions.

His collegiate success propelled him to an early entry into the NFL draft, where he was selected 12th overall by the New York Giants in 2014. Beckham's NFL career started with a bang, earning him Pro Bowl selections in his first three seasons. In 2019, he was traded to the Cleveland Browns.

The incident at the National Championship celebration is a reminder of the delicate balance between celebrating achievements and adhering to regulations. While Beckham's actions were likely driven by a desire to reward and motivate the players, they inadvertently led to significant consequences for both him and the program. However, his ban from LSU facilities was lifted after two years, allowing him to reconnect with his alma mater.

Beckham's act of generosity, albeit against NCAA rules, has become part of the lore of college football, embodying the passion and complexities of the sport. His career, both at LSU and in the NFL, continues to be a testament to his talent and influence on the game.

