When Odell Beckham Ran Into Intruders While Crashing at Drake’s House: ‘They Come in Like, We Made It to Drake’s Crib!’

Odell Beckham once had to deal with an unexpected occurrence when he encountered some die-hard fans of Drake while the American football player was at the rapper’s house. The fans broke into the Canadian’s house in the early morning hours.

Meanwhile, the Miami Dolphins’ star went on to tell the world what he felt. During an episode of the Punch Line Podcast with Marlon Humphrey, the wide receiver recalled his experience saying, “ "Somehow [these guys] found The Boy's house, broke into it.”

Odell further continued, “And man they come into the room like, 'We made it to Drake's crib!' [Their] socks [were] dirty as hell like they had to crawl through the mountains to get here." The Dolphins star also said that he even took selfies with the uncertain intruders before calling security to take them out of the house.

The incident first came to limelight when Odell sat for an interview back in 2016 with UFC legend Ronda Rousey. His bond with Drake might be old enough to have several such memories and exciting moments while they stayed in touch.

Meanwhile, there were speculations that Odell and Drake were roommates following his stay at his house. Nevertheless, the American footballer clarified the doubt and called it a “misunderstanding.” He said, “He was actually on tour and I was living there. Everyone was like, 'Oh, they're roommates!' That wasn't really it.”

Odell and Drake might not be roommates, but they have lived like it for sure. Their close friendship has not only left a mark on their lives but also on fans who definitely admire their union.

While Odell is one of the best and most famous players in the world, he is bound to have well-known friends like Drake. The two have been very close for years now, and it all started when the player started his career in the National Football League while joining the New York Jets back in 2014.

Odell and Drake spent quite a close bond during the God's Plan rapper’s overseas tour while the footballer stayed in London for three months. The two met on different occasions in different cities during that time.

Meanwhile, Odell Jr’s latest update on his injury was updated by the franchise. He is currently on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list and despite showing improvements, he will not be returning to training this week. The head coach, Mike McDaniel updated the fans about him in his early-week news conference. The manager stated that the Dolphins are not in a hurry to play the player.

The franchise just wants Odell to be able to perform at his best level whenever he is required. Meanwhile, the Dolphins are set to kickstart their regular season against the Jacksonville Jaguars on September 8. The match will be followed by a fixture against the Buffalo Bills on September 12 and the Seattle Seahawks on September 22.

Their last match of the September will be played against the Tennessee Titans on September 30 before they head into the next month. They will play their upcoming pre-season match against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on August 24.

