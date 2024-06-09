When Olivia Culpo Was Hesitant About Dating Fiance Christian McCaffrey Due to Bad History With Danny Amendola

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey, who are now engaged, have been dating since 2019, and going strong ever since.

However, the American model once revealed how she was not sure about dating her fiance McCaffrey following her bad past with athletes and its consequences.

To explain in a sentence, it was something like the Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber situation, although all of them have moved on and are living their lives.

When Olivia Culpo was unsure about dating Christian McCaffrey

Olivia Culpo had a messy split with ex Danny Amendola which prevented her from dating another athlete. Back in 2020, in August, the American model revealed, during an Instagram live with the dating app S’more that she was not fully convinced by the idea that meeting McCaffrey would work.

Culpo met the NFL wide receiver through mutual friends Kristen Louelle and her husband, Tyler Gaffney, as per what she told. She further stated that her friends were the ones who wanted her to meet McCaffrey.

They nudged her to see him by saying, “Olivia, there’s this guy you really have to meet him.” Meanwhile, the supermodel wasn't sure if it was a “right move".

She continued, “Bad history there. Let’s just — turn.” However, after the two-time Super Bowl champion, Armendola was seen with journalist Bianca Peters at the beach, the ex-Miss Universe finally gave up on their on-and-off relationship.

This went right with the 32-year-old and so well that the two are now engaged after initially meeting in 2019.

Olivia Culpo and Danny Amendola had a messy split

Olivia Culpo and Danny Amendola’s relationship was one of the messiest. It was reported that the former Dallas Cowboys player was unfaithful to Culpo and cheated on her.

The two also took a jab at each other. During an interview with TLC, without taking any name, Culpo stated that while she was dating “somebody,” he did “really horrible, horrible things” to her.

She further said that the person made her feel like “a less-than-human in every sense of the word.” Meanwhile, Olivia and Christian four years before taking a step ahead and got engaged in April 2023.