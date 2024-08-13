When OnlyFans Model Claimed She Helped Tom Brady’s Buccaneers Win Super Bowl and Was in Their Locker Room

Once upon a time, an OnlyFans model made a wild claim regarding Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the players. She stated how she made the franchise, where legendary icoon like Tom Brady spent three seasons of his career, win the Super Bowl. The model even shared how she used to be with the players in the locker room.

When asked, in a video posted by The Fan Bus on YouTube, “So which teams did football players play for,” the model claimed that she had “a lot of Tampa Bay” and she believes she made the franchise “win the Super Bowl a couple of years ago.”

She further claimed that she was “on the team, like in the locker room with them.” She continued, “Getting them prepared for their games.” When asked what she was doing in the locker room, she revealed that she helped the players work out and “relax,” and after the games, she would help them “take their stress away.”

The video posted by The Fan Bus mentioned the model’s Instagram account with the username @ashleybarbie.tv, who has around 85.7k followers on the reel-sharing app. However, her main account, which she has mentioned in her bio @officialashleybarbie, has around 1.1 million followers as of this writing.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the allegations have not been confirmed so far. The Buccaneers won the Super Bowl championship twice, one in 2003 and the other one in 2021 when Tom Brady was playing for the team. However, the model claimed to have helped the franchise win the Lombardi trophy “ a couple of years ago.”

While nothing has been confirmed, Brady played for the team for the last three years of his career, winning his seventh Super Bowl title with the franchise in 2023. He spent 20 seasons with the New England Patriots from 2001 to 2009 winning six Lombardi trophies.

Meanwhile, the new NFL season is back with the pre-seasons to have already kicked off. The regular season will begin next month. There were rumors recently that the seven-time Super Bowl champion Brady would return as the Buccaneers head coach.

However, nothing related to the rumors had clear evidence to support the claim. Although he has never ruled out his potential return to the league, the newly turned 47-year-old is set to make his official broadcasting debut on September 8 in Cleveland.

Advertisement

Now that all the league franchises have already started with their training camps for the upcoming NFL season, Brady and his on-air partner Kevin Burkhardt used Sunday’s Cowboys-Rams preseason contest as a practice game.

Nevertheless, this wasn't the first time the fans saw the five-time Super Bowl MVP practice for his upcoming role as a lead analyst. He has already made his unofficial broadcasting debut during the spring football UFL Championship game between Birmingham Stallions and San Antonio.

Fans can finally enjoy the former quarterback’s expertise following his $375 million contract with FOX as they await the upcoming action-packed campaign where a lot of their favorite players will be making a return.

ALSO READ: Bill Belichick’s Trusted Assistant Reveals How Tom Brady’s Patriots Tackled Chiefs With Unbelievable Game Plan