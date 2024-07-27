When Paddy Pimblett Received Heartfelt Reaction From Bruce Buffer After Fresh Faced Throwback Photo

Paddy Pimblett once posted a throwback photo alongside Bruce Buffer. Pimblett posted that image ahead of his UFC 282 fight against Jared Gordon and claimed that it was from 11 years ago.

Pimblett noted that he met Buffer in Birmingham and told him that he’d soon be announcing ‘The Baddy’. He went on to add how he kept his promise and that Buffer would actually be introducing him at UFC 282.

Bruce Buffer’s reaction to Paddy Pimblett’s photo

Paddy Pimblett has hinted at a potential UFC departure following his UFC 304 fight against King Green. ‘The Baddy’, however, is set to be announced by the legendary Bruce Buffer this weekend at UFC 304, set to take place in Manchester, England.

Pimblett and Buffer’s connection goes a long way back, as could be seen from the former Cage Warriors champion’s old post.

Buffer sent a message to ‘The Baddy’ after coming across the throwback photo. He wrote on Instagram,

“So cool to see Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett @theufcbaddy has always had his eyes on the prize since meeting him 11 years ago when he came up to me in the UK at a UFC event to let me know his dream goal was to fight in the Octagon which reminds me of when a young Conor McGregor met me in Dublin for the first time years before he entered the UFC telling me I would be announcing him in the UFC someday & that he’d be a Champion.”

Advertisement

Buffer added that this kind of determination and passion are often factors that set someone apart from the rest of the crop. He highlighted how it is essential to have to reach the pinnacle of one’s craft.

Also Read: Paddy Pimblett Reveals How Internet Hate Comments Left Him Depressed After Initial UFC Stardom

Paddy Pimblett is set for a tough test against King Green

Paddy Pimblett is 5-0 in the UFC with finishes in his first three fights. His performances in the last two fights, however, have seen Pimblett’s popularity drop a bit.

After an uninspiring performance against Jared Gordon, Pimblett had a lackluster display against Tony Ferguson, who’s nowhere near his prime at this point.

Pimblett has a real veteran in King Green opposite him at UFC 304. Green is known as a slick striker and his experience could turn out to be a big factor for ‘The Baddy’ to handle.

Advertisement