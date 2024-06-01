When Patrick Kane’s Ex-coach Denis Savard Unknowingly Cost Him a Chance to Date Taylor Swift

A chance lost is as good as a dream.

No, nobody said it.

But Patrick Kane might have thought this when he missed his big chance to date pop star Taylor Swift.

Denis Savard, former ice hockey player and the famous ex-hockey coach of Parick Kane, amusingly shared how he might have ruined Kane's chance with Taylor Swift. They were together at the Chicago Blackhawks, Savard as coach and Kane as a player.

Savard was the coach from 2006-09, Kane's first two years in the NHL. Savard mentioned he had to interrupt Kane's conversation with Swift as the team was getting on the bus.

On a broadcast of the Blackhawks game, Savard explained that he didn’t usually set many rules for the young team. However, there was one important rule everyone had to follow.

“I said to the trainers, make sure all the players are on the bus,” Savard said. “I want to be the last one on the bus and once, I get on the bus, that way we go.”

Here's how Savard accidentally stopped Kane from possibly dating Taylor Swift

Here's how Savard accidentally stopped Kane from possibly dating Taylor Swift

After a huge victory in Nashville — probably a 6-1 triumph in 2008 — Kane was seen talking to two girls near the bus. Savard, already upset with Kane over a mistake in the game, wasn’t pleased.

“I stop, and I go, ‘Really?’ I said, ‘Let’s go now,’” Savard told him, as the talk was delaying the team. “No, no. Excuse me, ladies, they’re rules on a hockey team. He needs to be on the bus now.” Kane got on the bus but later talked to Savard about it.

“He goes ‘Savy.’ I said, ‘What’s up?’ He goes, ‘So you know, last night?’ He goes, ‘That was Taylor Swift,’” Savard said. “I go OK. I don’t care.’” Savard admitted he had to ask his wife who Swift was.



So, who is Patrick Kane dating right now?

Everything happens for a reason, right? Because, right now, celebrities are quite content with how amazing their dating lives turned out to be. Patrick Kane is with Amanda Grahovec.

They have been together for 13 years.

Swift, on the other hand, is currently dating Travis Kelce and has won 14 Grammy awards. Her relationship with the Chiefs’ tight end never fails to hit the headlines.

