Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and two-time MVP Patrick Mahomes has a distinctive obsession with ketchup. Whether it's a sandwich, eggs, or steak, he covers everything with ketchup.

His obsession once led to an incident where the police had to be involved, highlighting the immense influence Mahomes holds over the people of Kansas City.

How Patrick's Obsession with Ketchup Led to Police Involvement

Mahomes' addiction to ketchup reached new heights in 2022 when he partnered with Whataburger, a popular fast-food chain, to open a restaurant. This was Whataburger's fifth outlet in Kansas City. Mahomes aimed to spread his love for ketchup by associating it with the restaurant’s offerings. The restaurant became an instant hit, with long lines of cars and people waiting to get hooked on Patrick’s love for ketchup.

However, the overwhelming response from the people of Kansas City created chaos, causing traffic disruptions that required police intervention to ensure smooth traffic flow and crowd control. Mahomes' addiction to ketchup turned into a chaotic traffic spectacle that necessitated official intervention.

Can Mahomes make history for the Kansas City Chiefs?

It is no secret that Mahomes taking over as the starting quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs has completely transformed the team. He has changed the team's mindset and the way they play. Chiefs team management also recognizes his influence, which led to a 10-year contract extension with Mahomes worth around 500 million USD. This is also the fourth-largest known contract in sporting history.

Since his induction into the team in 2017, the Chiefs have won three Super Bowl championships, including back-to-back victories in the last two years. This season, the Chiefs have a great opportunity to make history by winning three consecutive Super Bowls. In this mission, Mahomes will play a crucial role.

