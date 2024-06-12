The football season has come and gone yet again. In the 54th Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs triumphed over the San Francisco 49ers. They achieved a significant victory in 2020. This win fulfilled Madden NFL 20's prediction and defied the infamous Madden curse. It has also often plagued the game's cover athletes.

EA Sports allows its latest Madden NFL title to predict the Super Bowl winner every year. It is a tradition that has become a focal point of anticipation and superstition. Over the years, the Madden curse has become a well-known phenomenon.

The year Mahomes beat the Madden curse

They suggest that the player featured on the cover might suffer an injury or encounter a streak of bad luck. In that season, the cover athlete was Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. As soon as the Super Bowl unfolded, fans were on the edge of their seats. They wondered if Mahomes could break the curse and lead his team to victory.

The Super Bowl game itself was nothing short of exhilarating. The final score indicated a clear win for the Chiefs. However, the journey to that victory was filled with intense moments. The Chiefs took an early lead following the kickoff. But the 49ers quickly mounted a comeback, leading in the third quarter.

It was a series of strategic plays and touchdowns. The game also included an impressive 44-yard pass from Mahomes, which ultimately secured the win for Kansas City.

Mahomes' journey to the Super Bowl was remarkable. Even after the adversity he faced earlier in the season, it was an excellent match for the audience. However, a severe knee injury during a game against the Broncos had fans worried that he might not be able to complete the season.

Nevertheless, Mahomes' resilience and recovery allowed him to return in time for the playoffs. Not only that, but it also led his team to the Super Bowl. His performance silenced doubts about his ability to overcome the Madden curse. He also highlighted his skill and determination.

Adding to the intensity was Madden NFL 20's prediction that the Chiefs would defeat the 49ers. Some fans took this as a positive omen. But others remained skeptical due to the game's mixed track record of predictions and the looming curse.

Patrick Mahomes’s play and Super Bowl 54 victory made the Chiefs a formidable force

In the end, Mahomes' exceptional play and leadership turned the prediction into reality. They dispel any lingering superstitions about the curse. This victory marked a monumental achievement for the Kansas City Chiefs. They had not appeared in the Super Bowl for 50 years.

Their success in that season has established them as a formidable force in the NFL. Not only that, but their performance in the Super Bowl has cemented their reputation as a team to watch.

Patrick Mahomes has not only broken the Madden curse but has also solidified his place as one of the NFL's brightest stars.

