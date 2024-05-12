In the aftermath of a brutal hit that concussed Patrick Mahomes back in January of 2021, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback's mother did not mince words about the player who delivered the blow. Randi Mahomes took to Twitter to brand Cleveland Browns linebacker Mack Wilson "evil" for his tackle that knocked her son from Sunday's divisional playoff game.

"#51 Wilson that’s some trash football leading with helmet, pulling his head and pushing helmet.. why are you not thrown out!?? Come on NFL" Randi Mahomes tweeted during the game. "Evil never wins!"

The heated reaction came after Mahomes was forced to leave in the third quarter when Wilson's shoulder struck the quarterback's head while making a tackle. Mahomes struggled to maintain his balance after the hit before being pulled and placed in concussion protocol.

Patrick Mahomes’ Injury Overshadowed Chiefs’ Comeback Win

While backup Chad Henne was able to lead the Chiefs to a 22-17 victory and a spot in the AFC Championship game, the potential severity of Mahomes' concussion loomed large. The reigning Super Bowl MVP had looked sharp before the injury, helping stake Kansas City to an early lead. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

"You have to go through the protocol to get cleared to even be active," said Chiefs head coach Andy Reid after the game about Mahomes' status going forward.

Advertisement

Wilson, who was not penalized on the play, defended his actions on social media amidst criticism from Chiefs fans.

"Never been a dirty player in my life. I just try my best to play fast and make Plays ," he later wrote. "I pray you back next week! Go Great like you have been!"

Patrick Mahomes' Response Defused Controversy

In what could have become a heated controversy, Mahomes himself seemed intent on deescalating the situation with a conciliatory tweet directed at Wilson.

“All good brother!" tweeted Mahomes.

The message appeared to be Mahomes' attempt to move on from the injury and avoid any lingering animosity with Wilson. Still, his mother's angry reaction highlighted the emotions surrounding the health of the NFL's brightest young star.

Patrick Mahomes Cleared For AFC Championship

Fortunately for Chiefs fans, Mahomes was able to clear concussion protocol in time for the 2021 AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills the following week. However, he had dealt with a toe injury earlier in the playoff win over Cleveland as well.

Kansas City was able to defeat Buffalo 38-24 to advance to the Super Bowl, where Mahomes led them to a 31-9 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the second straight championship. The concussion scare proved to be just a speed bump on the way to another title for Mahomes and the Chiefs that season.

While Randi Mahomes harsh words aimed at Wilson drew headlines, she was simply giving voice to a mother's protective instincts for her superstar son.

ALSO READ: Patrick Mahomes Reveals How He Couldn’t Avoid Rolls Royce’s Lure and Ended Up Owning 2