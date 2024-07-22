When Patrick Mahomes Threw a Football at a Soaring 62 Mph During Arm Strength Test

Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs standout quarterback, has a rocket for an arm—in fact, he once threw a football at 62 MPH. His ability to fling the ball 80 yards helped Kansas City win football games in the NFL, and the eye-popping velocity of his passes has already secured three Super Bowl appearances since his draft.



Patrick Mahomes threw at 62 miles per hour a week before being selected. The quarterback made the toss during a TV program challenge session with the Houston Texans' former first-round pick, David Carr. He has been a key component of the Kansas City Chiefs since his signing in 2017.

Patrick Mahomes lethal 62-mph throw

Even before the 2017 NFL Draft, when Mahomes was seen as a dangerous quarterback prospect, he continued to make jaw-dropping throws on the sidelines when challenged. As we all know now, it was a magnificent foreshadowing of things to come. Let's go back to the 2017 pre-draft season. Days before the draft, a random broadcast paired David Carr against Mahomes in an arm strength test.



With only a week until the draft, Mahomes visited the NFL Network's set for a throwing challenge against David Carr. They were going to compete to see how fast they could throw the football, and after a few rounds of increasing their velocity from 52-53 mph to 58, Patrick went on to throw to 62 mph on his third and final throw.

Mahomes went on to win each round in terms of arm strength as measured by how fast they could throw the ball, but Mahomes truly put it all together on his last throw, which exceeded an amazing 62 miles per hour.



This comes as no surprise to anyone who has seen Mahomes chuck a long ball in the NFL. It's also not unexpected given his baseball history; he might have followed in his father's footsteps and played in the Major Leagues.

How many Super Bowls has Patrick Mahomes been to?

Patrick Mahomes has had an unbelievable career since the day he was selected for the NFL. His exceptional athleticism and football talents brought three Super Bowls to Kansas City, capping a 50-year trophy drought.

Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback, has transformed the NFL with his remarkable arm power, athleticism, and playmaking abilities. He has led the Chiefs to four Super Bowls, winning three and receiving two Super Bowl MVP awards. Mahomes continues to shatter records and is regarded as one of the league's best quarterbacks.



In his NFL career, Patrick Mahomes has passed for over 24,000 yards and 196 touchdowns while completing 66% of his passes. He has a passer rating of about 105 and has been selected for five Pro Bowls. His spectacular performance and consistency make him a standout quarterback.

Notable seasons include his MVP effort in 2018 (5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns) and his 2022 season (5,250 yards and 41 touchdowns). Mahomes will start the 2024 season as the reigning champion, and his first game will be against the Baltimore Ravens on September 6.