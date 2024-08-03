Last year, Kansas City went through a rather unusual situation that blended NFL stardom, fast food, and an unexpected traffic nightmare.

What was the catalyst you ask? The answer is Patrick Mahomes' notorious love for ketchup and his partnership with Whataburger.

This uncommon combination led to a massive traffic chaos that left city officials scrambling and locals in a difficult situation to deal with.

Ketchup Aficionado Patrick Mahomes

It is no news that Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs' star quarterback, has long been known for his exceptional arm and his equally remarkable fondness for ketchup.

This was not just a momentary obsession; Mahomes had professed his love for the condiment on numerous occasions.

"I've been a fan of ketchup for as long as I can remember," he once declared, solidifying his reputation as the NFL's most famous ketchup enthusiast as reported by The SportsRush.

Through a very surprising partnership, Mahomes decided to take his passion for ketchup beyond the dining table and onto the business field.

He partnered with Whataburger, a popular fast-food chain, to bring the franchise to Kansas City.

But this venture was not just about burgers, it was proof of Mahomes' entrepreneurial spirit and his desire to share his weird obsession of ketchup with his adopted city.

Patrick Mahomes and Whataburger partnership causes traffic crisis

Finally last year, on a fine August day when the city opened its doors for Mahomes' fifth Whataburger location in Kansas City.

What was expected to be a regular inauguration of a food spot, no one had imagined would turn quickly into a logistical nightmare.

Fans of football and the foodies from the city showed up at the new Whataburger outlet in massive numbers, creating a perfect storm of traffic chaos.

As the news of Patrick Mahomes’ Whataburger opening spread, cars began to queue up, forming a line that went through the city streets.

The drive-thru, which is most opted for its convenient and faster way of food pick up, became the focal point of a traffic jam that left surrounding areas to stand still.

Local residents found themselves trapped in an unexpected sea of vehicles, all moving towards the promise of burgers and Mahomes' favorite condiment; ketchup.

The situation escalated to the point where local law enforcement had to step in. Police officers were asked to manage the traffic flow, implementing emergency measures to prevent total jam.

For days, the area around the new Whataburger looked like a traffic control center, with officers directing cars and attempting to maintain order.

Kansas City residents, known for their passion for their football team, still showed enthusiasm for their quarterback's latest venture.

The traffic jam, while frustrating, became a talking point and a shared experience for many.

Mahomes' ketchup obsession had long been a part of his public persona. From childhood memories of ketchup sandwiches to featuring in commercials where he playfully drenched food in the red sauce, ketchup had become a familiar association with the quarterback's image.

This partnership with Whataburger can be seen as a love story meant to be because of his now well-documented affair with the condiment.

In the aftermath of the traffic chaos because of Mahomes’ innocent obsession, city planners and Whataburger management had to reassess their approach to high-profile openings.

A year after the grand opening, it can be assumed that the memory of the traffic chaos still remains fresh in the minds of Kansas City residents.

This incident has become a part of local lore, often recounted with a mix of frustration and love.

