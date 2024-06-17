When Phil Jackson Revealed How His First Meeting with Michael Jordan Set the Tone For Their Chicago Bulls Success

Most people talk about Michael Jordan when they reflect on the illustrious Chicago Bulls of the 1990s, and for good reason. He wasn't the only factor in the team's success, though. When Phil Jackson took over as head coach of the Bulls in 1989, the team's vision was born.

Phil made it a priority to have a meaningful conversation with Michael because he knew that he would be his building block going forward. That was a significant conversation because Jackson gave Jordan the rundown on what to expect over the next few years.

What did Jackson say?

Jackson stated that the most important moment was the first meeting he had with Michael Jordan and told him what we were going to do. Jackson mentioned that he requested his cooperation in this collection. The legendary coach said he was happy to have Jordan keep the ball because he was the source of so many plays and teams could concentrate their defensive efforts on him.

Jordan’s abilities recognized by Phil Jackson

Michael captivated everyone's attention as the most exciting player in the league during the first five years of his career. He had unbelievable athleticism, but he also had a natural ability to score baskets with the basketball. Aside from that, in 1988 he won his first MVP award and was also named Defensive Player of the Year due to his outstanding defensive play.

Unfortunately, Doug Collins was fired for failing to lead the Bulls past the Detroit Pistons in the Playoffs. The failure against the Pistons meant that Phil was appointed as the head coach of Chicago. At that point, Jackson persuaded Michael that he would be the center of attention for both the offense and the defense.

