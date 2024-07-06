When Radio Rahim Told Joe Rogan Why Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson Should Never Happen

Radio Rahim once told Joe Rogan that Jake Paul and Mike Tyson should never fight. In his appearance on episode #1814 of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Rahim explained that if Paul beats an old Tyson, he’d never be forgiven.

On the other hand, Rahim reckoned that losing to an old Mike Tyson would severely discredit Paul’s stand as a professional boxer. Hence, the boxing journalist opined that they should never fight.

Radio Rahim explained to Joe Rogan why Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson wasn’t a good idea

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson’s fight on July 20 had to be postponed after ‘Iron’ suffered a medical emergency. Paul will now fight Mike Perry on that date instead.

Rahim had shared his displeasure about the fight a long time ago. Speaking on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, he said in 2022,

"I think it'll be a terrible idea. A terrible idea... The problem with that fight, first of all, if he does beat Mike Tyson, we're going to hate him forever. He would be shunned from society."

He further added. "And then if he goes in there and Tyson destroys him, then you've just ruined your whole premise for being a cash cow."

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson has been rescheduled for November 15. However, fans and experts have already disapproved the idea of the fight, mainly due to the age difference between the two competitors.

Advertisement

Paul is now in his physical prime and is only 27 years old. Tyson, on the other hand, has recently turned 58. While ‘Iron’ is one of the most notorious fighters to ever live, he is way past his prime and fans are concerned about the medical tolls of a boxing match.

Also Read: 5 Things You Probably Didn’t Know about Mike Tyson

Joe Rogan’s take on Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

On one episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the UFC color commentator expressed doubts about whether Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson should be sanctioned. However, he claimed that Tyson is dangerous if he possesses a fraction of his previous physical prowess.

Rogan said, "If he's physically capable of recapturing 70 percent of what he used to do. Just dealing with that 90 percent of the power [will be a problem for Paul].”

For now, Jake Paul has to handle business for Mike Perry and then he’ll step inside the ring with Mike Tyson later this year.

Advertisement