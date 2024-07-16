When Randy Orton admitted to committing Outrageous NSFW act on John Cena in OVW: ‘I blew my nose in my shirt’

WWE superstar Randy Orton is known for his notorious acts in WWE in his early years. The Viper seems to have imbibed a lot from his heel character which he predominantly played in his WWE career of 22 years.

Cody Rhodes once revealed that Orton once pulled a urinal in the restroom by his force, and laughed about it, when Rhodes saw it. And now, we have another possible tale of Orton who pulled an outrageous act on WWE superstar John Cena, back when both were wrestling at Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW).

What did Randy Orton do?

This is a story that Orton himself told a WWE magazine somewhere around in 2006. The Viper said that once he had a bad cold, so he blew his nose in his shirt during the match, and later grabbed Cena’s neck and tried to shove it inside the shirt at the spot, where the stain was.

“I was in OVW with John Cena and we were wrestling each other. I had a bad cold, so I blew my nose in my shirt during the match. I grabbed him and put him in a headlock, so that his face was in the snot,” Orton allegedly said to a WWE magazine.

And not just this, Orton even ridiculed Cena saying that one could pull anything on the Cenation leader, and get away with it, as he “doesn’t react to anything.” “The thing with John is, he doesn’t react to anything. You could walk up to him and put your cock on his shoulder and he’ll just look at it and do nothing. I’ve actually done that, too,” Orton said.

Advertisement

Although we can’t confirm that this is a completely true story, on social media, there have been discussions on it, and it is said that even Orton told this to a fan on Reddit, during the Ask Me Anything (AMA) round. But that seems to be deleted now, as there isn’t any statement from Orton over this.

Nevertheless, Orton can be believed to be doing something like this because back in the 2000s, when Cena and Orton were at OVW, Orton was the bigger player there, as his father too was a wrestling legend. On the other hand, Cena was just an underdog, who had signed with the WWE in 1999, and had no strong background in professional wrestling.

Read More: WWE Superstar Reveals How John Cena Turned His Mentor When He Was Frustrated; Deets

When John Cena raced ahead of Randy Orton in WWE

When both of these superstars made it to the main roster in 2002, Orton though started well but was outpaced by Cena in the next two years, as The Cenation leader had established himself in front of the audience.

Advertisement

While Orton was part of The Evolution playing a heel, Cena became a credible face by 2004, as the WWE fans loved his ‘thuganomics’ character. By 2005, Cena had become a huge star and then remained one for the next decade. Orton too, succeeded in becoming the youngest World Heavyweight Champion, at the age of 22, but still couldn’t reach the level of Cena.

And now, as Cena has announced his retirement from WWE by December 2025, the WWE Universe desperately wants John Cena vs Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. It remains to be seen whether the wishes of the fans will be fulfilled or not.