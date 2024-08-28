When Rhea Ripley Opened Up on Her Untimely Breakup And How It Changed WWE Star's Life Forever

Have you ever wondered why Rhea Ripley is such a unique female wrestler in the current WWE women’s locker room? Ever thought about why Ripley is so brutal and aggressive, she always remains on high in front of the camera.

In reality, she wasn’t like that. It’s all connected to her weary past. The Eradicator once went through a heartbreaking breakup with her boyfriend sometime around 2017, which changed her outlook on life. She was initially broken, though, but that separation prepared her to be tough and rough for her next phase of life.

She revealed it all during an interview in 2019. When asked what had led her to where she is today, Ripley said that it was her separation from her then-boyfriend.

“Yeah, before the second Mae Young Classic, I went through a breakup with my partner who I was with for a few years and he moved here with me. Him moving back to Australia and us fighting, of course, just made me not really care about too much and I was, just like, salty at the world. I guess it sort of made me sit down and realize exactly what I want in life and exactly how I'm going to do it,” Sporting News quoted Rhea Ripley.

She stated that the jolt from that break-up led to a change in her thought process, and she then vowed to have a carefree attitude, where she would be only concerned with the things she wants in her life and nothing else. “I was like 'I don't care. I don't care. I'm going to do it. I'm going to do what I want. I don't care,” she said.

Ripley further said that she stopped caring about things since she had so many negative things coming her way. Ripley noted that she tackled the mental demons of her life by blocking those negative emotions and behaving like she didn’t care about them at all.

Eventually, that became part of her life, which she started showing on the screen. “I don't like calling it a character or a gimmick because it is 110% me,” Ripley said. She further remarked that she also hated being compared to fellow wrestlers Charlotte Flair and Toni Storm.

She wanted her unique personality for which she should be known, so she went for an outlook change, starting with her haircut. “The only way that I knew how to do that was to make myself look completely different from them because that's the only reason why people were comparing me to them,” Ripley said. And then, The Eradicator was born.

Soon, Rhea Ripley overtook all the other WWE female superstars. In the past six years since her main-roster debut, Ripley has won numerous accolades to her name. She has won the WWE Raw Women’s Championship and the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship with Nikki A.S.H.

At WrestleMania 39, Ripley won her maiden Women’s World Championship and went on to retain the title for the whole year. She even beat Becky Lynch for the title at WrestleMania 40.

At present, Ripley is one of the top babyfaces of the WWE, and she has joined hands with fellow former Judgement Day member Damian Priest. The two are all set to take on Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio in a Tag Team match at the WWE Bash in Berlin on August 31, 2024.

