When Ric Flair Lost Smoking Competition Against Mike Tyson: 'I Didn't Even Know Where I Was'

Mike Tyson and Ric Flair are among the two most iconic figures in sports and entertainment. They have cannabis business ventures, which is why they occasionally catch up. Once the Nature Boy had a smoking competition with Iron Mike, and the result was detrimental for the former.

A few months ago, both Mike and Ric were guests of the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Hollywood through video calls. They talked about the influence of marijuana in their respective careers. They also revealed who could smoke more marijuana between the two legendary personalities.

Ric Flair, with a hearty laugh, accepted Mike Tyson was a better smoker, crowning him the winner between them. According to the former WWE Champion,

“I said, ‘You know what, Mike, I’m going to show you that I can smoke as much as you.’ At four o’clock in the morning, I didn’t even know where I was”. He was put to bed after losing the contest to the boxer.

Back in 2023, in another interview with This Past Weekend, Ric Flair further described the cannabis coma after smoking excessively with Mike Tyson.

Describing the cannabis coma in 2017, the jet-flying, limousine-riding son of a gun said that he had a dream that his daughter, Charlotte Flair, got married, and he had a thought of wrestling, which he left after retiring.

As per Flair, it was hilarious because he got so high with Mike. They are partners in the cannabis business. While Mike's brand is called Tyson 2.0, Ric's brand is known as Ric Flair Dip.

Ric was under such marijuana influence with Mike Tyson in the Hamptons that he thought he had passed away, calling it a cannabis coma. While he thought he was dead, some people brought him back to his room. He didn't realize what was happening to him. Then he repeatedly asked people to touch him, thinking he was hurt.

Being high, he realized that people were squeezing his hands to bring comfort. Even though he was talking to them, he didn't feel like he was not getting any reply, because the Nature Boy's brain was in a delayed process. He kept asking himself if he had died because that's what it seemed to him.

Furthermore, the sixteen-time world champion described what it felt like after getting out of the cannabis coma. As per him, around three clocks in the morning, he got up from the long sleep of a cannabis coma like The Exorcist's Linda Blair. His initial reaction was he didn't die, and he was still breathing.

Ric revealed that he wasn't habituated to smoking weed but he smoked it before seeing Mike Tyson. He thought of beating the boxing champion in the smoking challenge, but he was far from right.

Given Ric was seventeen years older than Mike with previous health issues, it could have been a factor in their smoking challenge. On top of that, Iron Mike was one of the most dangerous men on the planet in his prime boxing days.