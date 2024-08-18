When Rikishi Sold Chyna’s Clothesline Move Like a Pro, Leaving WWE Fans Gobsmacked

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi was pretty good at selling moves. His weight was just a number for him. And the Samoan sensation was the best when it came to selling Clothesline. A resurfaced video on the internet shows Rikishi selling a Clothesline move excellently, in which he could be seen taking a flip of 360 degrees against a move executed by late WWE superstar Chyna.

Rikishi just didn't take the bump with a loud thud, he turned 360 degrees, which looked amazing given his weight of 450 pounds then. Where would you see a giant wrestler turning 360 degrees on getting a bump?

This resurfaced video has invoked reactions from a lot of WWE’s Genz fans, who might not have witnessed the match then, but seeing the agility of Rikishi now on their mobile screens, when the legend is retired. Watch this video

The video has been shared by a user on X, with a caption, “Rikishi sold that clothesline from Chyna like the rent was due.” To this, one fan wrote, “He could bump so well for a big man.” Another wrote, “I remember this ?? she even looked back at him like “damn I did that?”.” A third said, “Damn, the real question is how can Rikishi do such an athletic move for his size that’s amazing.” A fourth one said, “Rikishi's athleticism was so underrated.”

Advertisement

So, Rikishi was even once asked by Chris Van Vliet, as to how he sold those Clothesline moves like a cruiserweight. In reply, the Hall of Famer said that, even though people had advised him against it, he kept trying the move unless he mastered it.

“They always say that big people can't move in general. So I took time learning that. And I'd do it in all the house shows. A lot of the boys would say, "You're going to break your neck, man. But I was so determined. I kept doing it and doing it. Once I found the technique, it was my wild one. I can say, you'd never see a 450-pound guy do a 360 like Rikishi,” he said.

Having started his wrestling career in 1985, Rikishi wrestled across different wrestling promotions before signing with WWE (then WWF) in 1992. In 1998, he returned to the company and was packaged as a sumo wrestler character named, Rikishi Phatu. During his WWE stint, he went on to become Intercontinental Champion, two-time World Tag Team Champion, and one-time WWE Champion.

Advertisement

Also Read: Rikishi Gives Strong Statement on Son Jey Uso Not Winning WWE Money in the Bank 2024 Contract