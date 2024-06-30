When Robert Whittaker Jokingly Raised His Hands After Israel Adesanya Said THIS

Robert Whittaker continues to be one of the funniest fighters in the UFC. When Israel Adesanya questioned fans about their presence in UFC 243, Robert Whittaker jokingly put his hand up.

Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker once shared a heated rivalry ahead of their championship fight. However, this came to an end as Izzy became the undisputed middleweight champion.

When Robert Whittaker raised his hands after an Israel Adesanya question

UFC 243 was one of the most spectacular cards of 2019. Robert Whittaker was scheduled to defend his title against Israel Adesanya. The Last Stylebender viciously knocked out The Reaper and became the undisputed middleweight champion in the organization.

Almost four years later, Israel Adesanya was scheduled to fight Sean Strickland for the middleweight gold. As both fights were being held in Australia, Izzy wanted to test the fans' and media’s memory.

In the open workout event for UFC 293, Israel Adesanya asked, “Hands up if you were there in 2019 when I became undisputed.” Izzy questioned them about the night he defeated Robert Whittaker as he became the new middleweight champ.

Native Australian Robert Whittaker was witnessed looking around as he hesitantly raised his hands. As The Reaper was on the receiving end of Adesanya’s championship victory, this was quite a humorous move on his part.

Advertisement

Despite a few tough losses, Robert Whittaker quickly redeemed himself. On the recent UFC Fight Night, The Reaper knocked out Ikram Aliskerov in devastating fashion. This move shifted him to being one of the greatest and potentially receiving a title shot.

Also read: Robert Whittaker Believes Khamzat Chimaev 'Dodged A Bullet' On UFC Fight Night; Here's Why

Sean Strickland is not interested in fighting Robert Whittaker

Israel Adesanya faces Dricus Du Plessis for a shot at middleweight gold. Fans are excited to witness the hot-blooded clash between the two contenders. Although this is the case, a certain portion of the MMA community feels otherwise.

Fans believe Sean Strickland is the fighter that is worthy of a title shot. After he dominated Israel Adesanya and lost a razor-thin decision against Du Plessis, Tarzan’s name was constantly brought up for the middleweight championship.

After Robert Whittaker got a flash knockout victory against Ikram Aliskerov, UFC fans’ interest shifted to a fight between the two. However, it appears that the American contender has absolutely no interest in fighting The Reaper.

Advertisement

“I keep getting asked to fight Whittaker. I beat Izzy, the world knows I beat Dricus,” tweeted Sean Strickland. Although he lost against the South African contender, Tarzan and a large portion of the MMA community believe it was he who won the bout.

“I will wait,” said Strickland. He claimed he is the number one contender in the middleweight division. Tarzan is known to be someone who does not hesitate to wait for the title shot fight. Regardless of who the winner is between Adesanya and Du Plessis, Sean will fight for the championship belt in his next fight.