When Roman Reigns and Randy Orton Had Backstage Argument Due To A Botch In Their Match

You might not know but Roman Reigns and Randy Orton do have a history between them. One can’t say whether the two carry the ill feelings today also, but certainly, a decade back, the two were at loggerheads with each other.

So what happened? The incident goes back to 2013, a year after Roman Reigns’ debut in WWE. The two were involved in a Tag Team match in an in-house show, where it is said that the duo had botched a spot. This, as per rumors, led to a heated argument backstage.

However, it was later said that the two made up the situation. But once again, in 2015, reports emerged that Randy Orton wasn’t contended with Roman Reigns’ push as a babyface by the company, and was miffed.

But again that is part of The Viper’s general persona in WWE. For a major part of his WWE career since 2002, he has played heel, so it appears that in real life also, he is adept at picking altercations with fellow wrestlers.

And Roman Reigns isn't the only one with whom Randy Orton had an issue. There are others too.

Which wrestlers did Randy Orton get in fights with?

Randy Orton is reported to have feuded with at least three WWE wrestlers, which even includes WWE Legend, The Rock. The first two are Kofi Kingston and Mr. Kennedy.

His beef with Kofi Kingston is well-known in the wrestling community. A communication issue between Kingston and Orton during a Triple Threat Match on Monday Night RAW led Randy Orton literally call ‘Stupid’. This happened in 2009.

It so happened that Kingston in a Triple Threat match involving Cena and Orton kept getting up after a punt kick, thinking that he would finish the match after getting an RKO. This incensed Randy Orton who ultimately expressed his frustration over Kingston backstage also.

Similarly, with Mr Kennedy, Orton was involved in a backstage heat in 2009. It started because of a Suplex from Mr. Kennedy which ended up giving some serious pain to Orton. Mr. Kennedy was let go from WWE three months after this match. The reason was, that Randy Orton had told the higher-ups that Kennedy was reckless inside the ring.

And with The Rock, it happened the other way with Orton, where he ended up being reprimanded by the WWE for his words on the WWE legend.



When The Rock called up WWE higher-ups to complain about Orton

The Rock was certainly not pleased when Randy Orton commented on his WWE return in 2011. For the uninitiated, The Rock made his WWE comeback in 2011, after a gap of nearly seven years.

Orton himself revealed this in an interview. Speaking to Phoenix-based radio station KUPD, Orton said that he never believed when The Rock said that he would never leave WWE again. This might have irked The Rock and as per reports, The Great One called up the higher-ups in WWE expressing his displeasure.

Orton then revealed that former Head of Talent Relations, John Laurinaitis, informed him that the management wasn’t happy with Orton’s comments on The Rock. But then, the issue never cropped up after that, and it settled down.



