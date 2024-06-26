When Roman Reigns' Father Sika Anoa'i Told Young Chris Jericho To ‘F*** Off’ After Refusing To Sign Autograph

Chris Jericho grew up watching wrestling in the 1980s. When he was a young wrestling fan, he wanted to meet Sika Anoa'i, aka the former Undisputed WWE Champion Roman Reigns' father. He was one half of the tag team, The Wild Samoans, alongside his brother, Afa Anoa'i.

On his podcast, Talk Is Jericho, in 2022, Y2J revealed how his interaction with Sika Anoa'i didn't go the way he had anticipated as a young child.

As per Chris Jericho, “I walked up with a pen and a paper. And I was like, please sign. He looked at me. He goes f*** off, kid and I didn’t care. All I cared about was that he spoke English! Did anybody else hear that?'”

ALSO READ: Roman Reigns Thanks Fans For 'Outpour Of Support' Following Father Sika Anoa'i's Passing

The reason Jericho thought Sika Anoa'i didn't speak English

The characters depicted on WWE TV are distinctive from the real-life personalities of wrestlers. However, young wrestling fans are generally not aware of the fact that professional wrestling is a theatrical live entertainment, differing from real life.

Furthermore, in old-school wrestling, the kayfabe was serious, and even many adult wrestling audiences were unaware of predetermined outcomes in the squared circle.

On TV, a young Jericho saw Sika Anoa'i eating raw fish, following instructions from Mr. Fuji. The Wild Samoan member also struggled to speak English, prompting people to think he had a limited vocabulary of English.

Advertisement

During Jericho's brief interaction with Sika Anoa'i when he spoke in English, the former was taken aback. The AEW star didn't mind if Sika cursed at him, but he was startled hearing an English word from the wrestler's mouth, previously believing he couldn't converse in English.

Sika Sikoa died at the age of 79

The Wild Samoan made a noteworthy impact in WWE during the 1980s, winning the Tag Team Titles three times. Even though Sika hung up his boots in 1991, his perennial legacy remained following the WWE Hall of Fame induction in 2007, and the tremendous success of his son Roman Reigns in the WWE

It was confirmed on June 25, 2024, that the WWE Hall of Famer has passed away. He was seventy-nine years old at the time of his passing.