When Roman Reigns Had Creative Dispute With Vince McMahon Over Iconic WWE Entrance Theme

Roman Reigns has served as the thoroughbred of the Anoa’i family for a long time in WWE. Everything about the Tribal Chief’s presentation exudes royalty. One of the most notable aspects of Roman Reigns’ powerful aura and gimmick is his entrance. You’d be lying if you said his entrance didn’t give you goosebumps.

However, Roman Reigns was initially skeptical about his Head of the Table entrance theme. So much so that he and Vince McMahon ended up having a creative disagreement over the debut of his entrance theme song, which was originally supposed to be introduced at WrestleMania 37.

When Roman Reigns showed defiance to Vince McMahon over his ‘Head of the Table’ entrance theme song

In 2020, during the pandemic era, Roman Reigns made his return to WWE with a reinvented gimmick. The Tribal Chief aligned himself with Paul Heyman, who served as his special counsel. Reigns captured the WWE Universal Championship by defeating Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman in a triple-threat match. Thus, his historic championship reign began.

At the time, though, Roman Reigns' walkout music was inspired by The Shield’s entrance theme. Reigns officially made his entrance to the Head of the Table theme on an edition of SmackDown in his match against Bryan Danielson (fka Daniel Bryan).

It should be noted that the theme was initially slated to debut at WrestleMania 37. However, the debut of the entrance theme was stalled due to Reigns’ doubts about its readiness, leading to a creative disagreement between him and Vince McMahon.

During an interview with Bleacher Report, the Tribal Chief opened up about how he didn’t “feel it” at the time, though the theme grew on him later.

He told Bleacher Report: “It wasn’t ready. Me and the big man (Vince McMahon) weren’t agreeing on a couple of things, so I was like, ‘Screw it, I’m not going out to it now.’ I have to feel it because nobody outside of my cousins and Paul is walking out to that.”

Reigns further emphasized how important it is for him to connect with the theme before accepting it as part of his new presentation. Despite his disagreement with McMahon, Reigns stood his ground and decided not to use it.

One can only imagine how visibly annoyed McMahon would have been. Ultimately, Reigns made his WrestleMania 37 appearance to the Shield-inspired entrance music. Reigns defeated Edge and Bryan Danielson in a triple-threat match to retain his WWE Universal Championship.

As noted above, Reigns felt it was the right time to use the Head of the Table theme on the April 30th edition of SmackDown, which marked Danielson’s last match in WWE.

Nonetheless, the fact that Reigns denied using the theme at WrestleMania 37 shows how particular Reigns is about his character presentation.

Today, his Head of the Table entrance theme doesn’t fail to raise hair every time Roman Reigns walks through the gorilla position. The Head of the Table music was the brainchild of WWE Music Group partner Def Rebel.

Roman Reigns used a modified version of the Head of the Table entrance theme at SummerSlam 2024

After months of heavy speculation, Roman Reigns made his shocking return at WWE SummerSlam 2024. Reigns, however, returned to the rendition of the Head of the Table theme song that he walked out to at WrestleMania XL rather than the original version.

The Philadelphia School District All-City Orchestra students performed the modified version at WrestleMania XL on the Grandest Stage. At this point, it is unclear if Reigns is going to permanently use the new version of the Head of the Table theme song or if it was just a one-off for his SummerSlam return.

Nevertheless, Roman Reigns is slated to make his appearance on SmackDown 8/9. We will have to wait and see which version of the theme song Reigns will use for his entrance going forward.

