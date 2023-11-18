When Roman Reigns is expected to make his comeback in WWE: Royal Rumble or Elimination Chamber

Roman Reigns has cemented his legacy as one of the greatest pro wrestlers to ever step inside the ring. He has been champion for almost three years now. Reigns captured the universal championship back in 2020.

Tribal Chief successfully unified the WWE championship and Universal championship at WrestleMania 38 after defeating Brock Lesnar in a winner-takes-it champion versus champion match.

Head of the table last wrestled and defended his title for the 29th time against LA Knight at Crown Jewel 2023 pay-per-view. This title defense was the 5th title defense of Roman Reigns this year.

Reigns has performed on a part-time schedule since WrestleMania 39. fans are now curious when will the undisputed champion return.

According to some previous reports, Crown Jewel 2023 was the last appearance of the Tribal Chief for this year.

Another report suggested the leader of Bloodline will also miss the Elimination chamber as well. He is expected to make his return at Royal Rumble 2024.

Expected opponent of Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble 2024

Roman Reigns is expected to return to WWE after the Elimination Chamber 2024 pay-per-view. And according to some previous reports Reigns will face former WWE champion AJ Styles at Royal Rumble 2024.

Currently, AJ Styles is out of the competition. He was attacked by Solo Sikoa during the build of Fastlane 2023. Reports suggest Styles will go against Solo and Jimmy Uso and then face Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble 2024 for the undisputed universal championship.

Last year Roman Reigns faced Kevin Ownes and Sami Zayn turned his back on the tribal chief. On the flip side, Cody Rhodes emerged as the winner at Royal Rumble 2023 and faced Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

According to the rumors, Cody Rhodes is the top favorite face of Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. The Rock is another potential opponent for Roman Reigns for WrestleMania 40.

