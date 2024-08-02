When Roman Reigns Laughed At the Idea Of Solo Sikoa Becoming Tribal Chief Of Bloodline

Solo Sikoa now claims to be the new Tribal Chief of the Bloodline, replacing Roman Reigns since his long hiatus from WWE after WrestleMania 40. Once the trusted enforcer of Roman Reigns has turned the table is recruiting new members of The Bloodline and dominating WWE at the moment in the absence of the former Undisputed WWE Champion.

Once during the historic 1316 days reign of Roman Reigns as the champion, the idea of Solo becoming the Tribal Chief was subtly hinted at by WWE on an episode of SmackDown.

The Usos were having a conflict with Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns. While cutting a promo outside the ring, Jey Uso told Jimmy Usos, " Do you wanna be the Tribal Chief?", and Jimmy answered "Hell nah" to the question.

Jey Usos continued saying, " But I got somebody who just might just fit the job perfect. And even though he tripping...tripping.. he got my vote".

When The Usos looked at Solo Sikoa as their potential candidate to be the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns couldn't stop laughing hysterically. Solo and Roman, who were in the ring, made eye contact, and the latter said, "Ah man, just shut your mouth coming out here talking to me like that huh!".

Taking the video into account, the ongoing Bloodline saga could be long-term storytelling. Roman laughed at Sollo thinking he wasn't competent to lead the Bloodline and become the Head of the Table. However, Sikoa saw it as a challenge after Roman's exit, forming a completely new family stable. Now, he leads the group.

Jacob Fatu, Tanga Loa, and Tama Tonga are the current Bloodline members who consider Solo Sikoa as their Tribal Chief. Announcing a battle for the Head of the Table, Solo Sikoa recently issued a challenge to Roman Reigns in a fiery promo .

The former enforcer of Roman Reigns came out as a savior of the original Tribal Chief on numerous occasions, helping him retain the gold. He contributed to Reigns' record-breaking title reign after making the main roster debut in 2022. Nevertheless, the 39-year-old only demanded to acknowledge him but never acknowledged Solo's role.

Cody Rhodes's feud with The Bloodline is still in progress. The new self-declared Tribal Chief Solo Sikoa will be the challenger for the American Nightmare at SummerSlam 2024. The match should deliver like the champion's previous battles with Roman Reigns, who is rumored to make a comeback in Cleveland this weekend.

