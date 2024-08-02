When Roman Reigns Toughness Left Mandy Rose And WWE Stars Thirsting Over Him: ‘Swear To God I Got Wet’

Former WWE Undisputed Champion Tribal Chief Roman Reigns is not just the biggest WWE superstar of his generation but also the complete package. Roman Reigns tops the men's division regarding skills and has also been regarded as one of the most good-looking men in the looker room of all time.

An old video from the WWE show Tough Enough season six went viral. In it, Roman Reigns appeared in front of all female contestants in one episode. Mandy Rose was the one familiar face who is now a big name as a contestant.

All female contestants were shocked and flattered seeing Roman Reigns standing before them. In behind-the-scenes cuts, all females were thirsting over Roman Reigns, where one of the constants said, “That man is so beautiful, his face, his eyes, his hair. I swear to god I got wet.” The women in the room were suddenly blushing, and even Mandy Rosa was caught staring at Roman Reigns and blushing.

Mandy Rose is not currently working with WWE. When she was in WWE in 2022, she had a very successful run as WWE Women's NXT champion, but she was released from the company after her fan-time x-rated content went viral on social media. WWE asked Mandy to choose to continue with her WWE run or create fan-time content, and Rose chose her Fantime over WWE.

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns is currently out of action and has not appeared since losing his champion at WrestleMania XL. According to some rumours, he is all set to make his much-awaited return to WWE at Summer Slam 2024 pay-per-view this year.

Former WWE commentator Matt Camp expressed that Roman Reigns and his right-hand man Jey Uso could reunite at Summer Slam 2024 on his podcast.

Matt Camp said, “What if Jey and Roman interacted at SummerSlam? That means way more than Jey being in some random title match. If Jey and Roman cross paths at SummerSlam, you couldn't tell me anything you could do with Jey right now, and that would mean more than that because people know what the history is there. That goes a long way.”

Summer Slam 2024 will take place on Saturday, August 3, 2024, at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. Here is a compilation of all matches on the Summer Slam 2024 card. WWE fanatics are electrified for the Summer Slam 2024 PLE, which will mark the 37th edition of the event.

1. Cody Rhodes (c) vs Solo Sikoa (WWE Undisputed Championship singles match) (announced)

2. Drew McIntyre vs CM Punk and Seth Rollins (referee) (Special Guest Referee Match) (announced)

3. Damian Priest (c) vs Gunther (King of the Ring) (WWE World Heavyweight Championship singles match) (announced)

4. Bayley (c) vs Nia Jax (Queen of the Ring) (WWE Women's Championship singles match) (announced)

5. Logan Paul (c) vs LA Knight (WWE United States Championship singles match)

6. Rhea Ripley vs Liv Morgan (c) (WWE Women's World Heavyweight Championship match) (announced)

7. Sami Zayn ( c ) vs Bron Breakker (WWE Intercontinental championship match) (announced)

