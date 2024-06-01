When Ronda Rousey Threatened to Beat Up Kim Kardashian for Being Idolized ‘Because She Made a S*x Video’

Can you imagine a UFC champion threatening a reality TV star? That’s exactly what happened in 2012. Ronda Rousey, a fierce fighter, targeted Kim Kardashian. Why? She didn’t think Kardashian was a good role model.

Kim Kardashian, famous since 2007, started with a controversial video. This explicit video with her then-boyfriend Ray J went viral. Since then, she has become a major internet celebrity. Kardashian built a massive following and successful businesses.

But Rousey wasn’t impressed. She wanted to set a different example for young girls. Was Rousey right to call out Kardashian?

Ronda Rousey fights for positive influences

In 2012, Ronda Rousey didn't hold back when asked which celebrity she disliked the most. At the wrap party for ESPN's The Body Issue, she pointed to Kim Kardashian. Rousey, known for her candid nature, said, "You know what, I would beat the crap out of Kim Kardashian actually."

Rousey's issue with Kardashian stemmed from her fame's origin. "Any girl who is famous and idolized because she made a sex video with some guy and that's all that you're known for, 'Oh, I got my fame for [expletive],' I think it's pretty stupid, sorry, but it's true," she explained. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Moreover, Rousey wanted to set a better example for young girls, including her own sister. She stated, "Girls like Kim Kardashian are being pushed in my little sister's face, and it's just not healthy. She shouldn't need to have role models like this, and that's why I'm doing stuff like ESPN Body because someone needs to do it."

Advertisement

Rousey was clear: she believed young women deserved better role models. Her participation in ESPN's The Body Issue was her way of promoting positive influences, showcasing strength and hard work over superficial fame. Despite the controversy, she stood by her beliefs, emphasizing the importance of healthier influences in media.

Her legacy as a strong, empowering figure continues to inspire. So, what do you think? Should celebrities like Kim Kardashian be held to a higher standard, or is fame just part of our modern culture? Join the conversation and share your thoughts.

Also Read: Donald Trump Shares FAKE PIC of Mike Tyson Wearing Pro-Trump Shirt on Social Media Ahead of 2024 US Elections