When Rose Namajunas Lost Fight Due to Fiance Pat Barry’s Alcohol and Prescription Pill Addiction Issues

Pat Barry once took the blame on himself for Rose Namajunas’ UFC 201 split decision loss to Karolina Kowalkiewicz. Speaking on MMA Hour, Barry claimed that his alcohol and prescription pill addiction was to blame for Namajunas’defeat.

While training Brock Lesnar in 2016, Barry went out to a Pizza outing, culminating in a drunk altercation. The former UFC heavyweight was arrested as a consequence and went on a temporary separation with Namajunas.

When Pat Barry blamed himself for Rose Namajunas’ loss

Pat Barry watched Rose Namajunas’ fight live on TV and later blamed himself for the lackluster display from ‘Thug Rose.’ Speaking on MMA Hour, he said,

"Go back to any of Rose's performances that didn't seem quite right. It was me. I was the outside distraction. This guy. Any performance. I'm not talking about just fighting.”

Barry furthered, “Any interview that seemed off and weird, any post on social media, it was my f**king fault. So I said, I'm not doing that no more. She should 've been world champ two years ago. It was me. I didn't know it was me, but it was me."

Namajunas is a former two-time UFC strawweight champion and is one of the most skillful women fighters to ever grace the octagon. However, he didn't look her best self against Kowalkiewicz and was outstruck at UFC 201.

Barry’s clarification on the matter made sense to fans as it explained why ‘Thug Rose’ seemed distracted in that fight.

Namajunas is currently plying her trade in the flyweight division and will face Tracy Cortez in the main event of a UFC Fight Night this weekend. She earned a decision win against Amanda Ribas in her last fight.

Rose Namajunas and Pat Barry’s staggering age difference

Rose Namajunas is 32, and Pat Barry is 45, meaning the pair have a staggering age difference of 13 years. The pair had previously revealed that they started dating after meeting each other at Roufus Sport.

In an interview with Bleacher Report, Barry revealed that Namajunas punched her in the face and asked if he was Pat Barry. Barry used to be a known figure due to his MMA career, and the UFC veteran revealed that’s how he fell in love with ‘Thug Rose.’

The pair, though, has been through thick and thin. Barry suffered from alcohol and prescription pill addictions, which even affected Namajunas’ career, as mentioned above. Barry stopped his MMA career in 2013 to help Namajunas full-time and forge her into her best self in the realm of fighting.

