When Sean O’Malley Injected Stem Cells Below The Belt To Improve Performance

Sean O’Malley once revealed having stem cell injections in his penis to help with girth and sexual performance. O’Malley, currently the UFC bantamweight champion, informed fans about undergoing the process on his YouTube channel.

The Bostonian is in an open relationship with his girlfriend Danya. Apart from delivering knockouts inside the octagon, he also likes to impress the ladies, as can be assumed from his revelation.

Sean O’Malley’s stem cell injection therapy

Sean O’Malley, who recently shared tips for Jake Paul to improve , once revealed about undergoing stell cell injection therapy to bulk up his private parts. ‘Suga’ further added that he chose the lady doctor to do the procedure for particular reasons.

Detailing the unique procedure, he said on his YouTube channel, “Well, it could supposedly help with girth and performance. So, I’m like ‘Well, it ain’t the first time I’ve had a needle in my wiener, hit me up doc!’ It hurt worse than I thought it was going to because they said, ‘Oh it won’t hurt that bad.’

He added, “We had an option to have a guy do it or a girl do it, I said, ‘I want the hot doctor to do it’ and Tim’s like, ‘I want the guy.’ She grabbed mine and it started growing right away. I’m like, ‘God dammit, I’m sorry.’ Then the male doctor came in and was like, ‘Want me to hold your hand?’ and my wiener went [down].’”

Advertisement

Sean O’Malley, apart from his fighting skills, is also known for flashy style statements. O'Malley not only focuses on what is visible to fans’ eyes but he is also keen to stay buffed up below the belt, as his comments prove.

‘Suga’ won the UFC bantamweight title by knocking out Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292. He has since defended the belt against Marlon Vera in a dominant display at UFC 299. O’Malley looks set to take on Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 306 in the Sphere.

Also Read: Sean O'Malley Fascinated by Prospect of Jake Paul Fighting 'F***ing Scary Big' Alex Pereira: 'Dude's Terrifying'

Sean O’Malley recently won ESPY

Sean O’Malley recently won the ESPY Best Fighter Award. Apart from ‘Suga’, Islam Makhachev, Alex Pereira, and Zhang Weili were the other nominees for the award.

O’Malley earned wins against Aljamain Sterling and Marlon Vera recently, helping him add the accolade to his collection. The bantamweight king is one of the biggest superstars in the sport at the moment and added another feather to his bulging cap.

Advertisement

O’Malley currently possesses an MMA record of 18-1 with 12 KO wins. He has already avenged his sole career loss to Chito Vera. O’Malley beat Vera pillar to post in their UFC 299 rematch.