When Shane McMahon Fell Off Height Of 50 Feet At SummerSlam 2000

Shane McMahon was known for his risk-taking attitude during his heyday in WWE. He was part of some of the most dangerous spots in WWE history. An example of the junior McMahon's daring approach in the squared circle was seen during a match with Steve Blackman at SummerSlam 2000.

The biggest party of the summer in 2000 featured legendary names like The Rock, Triple H, Kurt Angle, The Undertaker, and Kane. In some ways, the singles Hardcore match between Steve Blackman and Shane McMahon stole the show.

Shane McMahon's jump at SummerSlam 2000

In the middle of the match, Shane was fleeing from Steve Blackman. When the latter began chasing McMahon, he climbed up a fifty-foot pole, which was part of the stage. Despite the height, Steve followed him and eventually hit him with a kendo stick on top of the steel structure.

After a couple of kendo stick shots, the fans were taken aback by Shane McMahon's fall from the top of the steel pole, making it a jump of approximately fifty feet. While many people believed that Shane was seriously injured after the fall, he successfully finished the match.

The match was contested under hardcore stipulations, and it lived up to the name. Despite being on the losing side, the fifty-foot fall had great importance in Shane's career. Apart from Mankind, WWE found someone who could deliver hardcore matches regularly.

The biggest bumps in Shane McMahon's career

Shane McMahon embarked on his wrestling career in 1998. The famous SummerSlam 2000 bump showed what he could do to entertain the audience. Throughout his career, he was part of many such high-risk spots and jumps against different opponents.

A year after this incident, Shane met Kurt Angle at King of the Ring in 2001. The former was supposed to go through a looking glass following a suplex from Angle. When the Olympic gold Medalist performed the suplex, the glass didn't break, and he landed his head on a concrete floor. After multiple attempts, the glass eventually broke.

Another example of his wild jump was at WrestleMania 32. He attempted to deliver an elbow drop to The Undertaker from the top of the steel cage.

